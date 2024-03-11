Cherry Jackpot Debuts New Multi-Game Slot: Icy Hot Madness

Gather around because Cherry Jackpot has just upped its game with a sizzling new addition – Icy Hot, the multi-game slot that’s about to take your spinning experience to a whole new level!

And guess what? They’ve got some mind-blowing bonuses to kickstart your Icy Hot adventure.

1. Icy Hot: A Cool Twist on Classic Slots

Imagine the classic charm of traditional slots meeting a fresh, icy twist – that’s Icy Hot for you! With 10 paylines and a fusion of familiar and innovative elements, this game promises an exhilarating ride through the world of slots.

2. 100% Ice VS Fire Slots Bonus

Cherry Jackpot is going all out to welcome you into the frosty embrace of Icy Hot. Deposit a minimum of $10 with Crypto or $35 using any other deposit option, and bam! You get a dazzling 100% bonus on top of your deposit. It’s like doubling your fun right from the start. Just keep in mind, there’s a 40x wagering requirement, and the maximum allowed bet per spin is $10. Also, when you decide it’s time to cash out those winnings, the bonus bucks will bid you a fond farewell.

3. 100 Extra Spins on Icy Hot Multi-Game

Hold onto your seats because Cherry Jackpot is throwing in an extra treat – 100 free spins on the fabulous Icy Hot Multi-Game. Want in? Simple. Make a deposit of at least $35, and those free spins are all yours. But wait, there’s more to it. The winnings from these spins have a 40x wagering requirement, and the max bet during the bonus dance is $10 per spin. Oh, and remember, this bonus is a one-time deal – make it count!

4. New Players Rejoice!

If you’re new to Cherry Jackpot, welcome aboard! Brace yourself for a double dose of goodness because not only can you snag those Icy Hot bonuses, but as a new player, you’re eligible for the New Player Welcome Offer. Picture this – a 400% match on your first and second deposits, up to a whopping $4,000 each time! That’s some serious cash to kick off your Cherry Jackpot journey.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the frosty and fiery world of Icy Hot at Cherry Jackpot now! Whether you’re a seasoned player or a slot newbie, these bonuses are too good to pass up. Claim your slice of the icy-hot action and let the reels spin! 🎰❄️🔥

Remember, these bonuses are for a limited time, so make your move before the cherry on top melts away. Join Cherry Jackpot today, and let the games begin!