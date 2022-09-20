Receive Max Rewards with NextCasino’s Loyatly Program

Next Casinos loyalty program is second to none! Play your favorite game, earn rewards points and climb the loyalty ladder for max rewards when you play Next Casino.

Earning rewards is one of the best perks to playing your favorite game and casino online. When you play Next Casino each and every wager made earns you a higher loyalty tier and bigger bonuses.

Next Casino offers a 7-tier loyalty program that lets you earn free bonuses, bigger bonuses, faster payouts and more.

New Member – everyone starts here, but quickly gains a higher ranking. New members receive the welcome offer and reward points.

Bronze – Bronze players receive 25 free welcome games, reward points, fast cashout process and Sunday free spins.

Silver – Silver players receive 50 welcome games, reward points, fast cashout process and Sunday spins.

Gold – Gold players receive 50 welcome games, 50% + 50% extra bonus, reward points, fast cash out process and 20 Sunday spins.

Platinum – Platinum players receive three days of exclusive welcome bonuses including a $50 free chip, reward points, express cash out process, 40 Sunday spins, personalized offers and personal account manager.

Premium – Premium players receive three days of welcome bonuses including cashback and free chips, reward points, express cash out process, 50 Sunday spins, higher deposit and cash out limits and personal account manager.

Prestige – Prestige players receive three days of exclusive welcome bonuses, reward points, express cash out process, 50 Sunday spins, higher deposit and cash out limits and personal account manager.