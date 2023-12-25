Get Ready for a Week of Winning at Slots Capital!

Hey, slot enthusiasts! If you’re on the lookout for the hottest promotions in town, look no further than Slots Capital. Brace yourself for a week full of fantastic bonuses that’ll make your gaming experience even more thrilling. Let’s dive into the excitement!

Monday through Friday: 111% + $33 Free

Kickstart your week with a bang by claiming the WEEKLYMATCH bonus code from Monday to Friday. Enjoy a generous 111% deposit boost along with a sweet $33 in free chips. Now that’s what we call a winning combo to get the good times rolling.

Daily Delight: 65% With Super Low Rollover

Need a pick-me-up during the week? Look no further than the 65EASYWIN bonus code, valid once a day. Snag an extra 65% on top of your deposit with super low playthrough requirements. It’s the perfect daily dose of excitement to keep the reels spinning.

Thursday and Friday: 150% + $25 Sunday Free Chip

As the weekend approaches, treat yourself to the 150WEEKEND bonus on Thursday and Friday. Revel in a 150% boost to your deposit, and top it off with a $25 free chip redeemable on Sunday. It’s like the weekend came early with these sizzling rewards.

Saturday Surprises: 100% + $100 Saturday Free Chip

Deposit on Friday to unlock a world of weekend wonders. Claim a 100% match on your Friday deposit and seize the opportunity to grab a $100 free chip on Saturday. Your Friday just got a whole lot luckier, and your Saturday? Well, it’s on the house.

Weekend Winner: 250% up to $1,000

For those who like to go big, the SATURDAY250 bonus code is your ticket to a jaw-dropping 250% match up to $1,000. Saturdays are for celebrating, and what better way than with a massive boost to your bankroll? Get ready to play big and win big.

Super Chill Sunday: 100% with Super Low Rollover

Ease into Sunday with the EASYSUNDAY bonus code, granting you a 100% bonus with an incredibly low 20x rollover. It’s the perfect way to wind down the weekend while still keeping the excitement alive. Sundays just got a whole lot easier and way more rewarding.

Remember, all these bonuses come with Slots Capital’s general terms and conditions, so make sure to give them a quick look. And hey, keep in mind that the max bet with a bonus in play is $10 for all players – play smart, play big!

Get ready for a week of non-stop fun and winnings at Slots Capital. It’s time to spin, win, and let the good times roll! Good luck out there! 🎰💰