Jackpot Capital Casino Holiday Season Bonus Wheel Freebies

November 22, 2023 (Press Release) – Glamma, Jackpot Capital Casino’s fun-loving host, is celebrating Thanksgiving and the beginning of the holiday season in Aspen, Colorado.

She’s taken a few friends from her favorite slots along with her: the two high rollers from Epic Holiday Party, the Snowman from Snowmania, and the two sexy elves from The Nice List. Even Santa, from Santastic, is expected to visit the ski chalet at some point.

Glamma’s Colorado ski trip is the third stop on her Sweet Sixteen Anniversary Adventure celebrating the casino’s 16th anniversary. She’s invited players to win anniversary bonuses by spinning the Bonus Wheel. This month on the Bonus Wheel, Christmas stockings will be stuffed with over 100 free spins, $15 freebies and generous 200% match bonuses.

Santastic is a festive 3-reel slot with a bonus round that awards multipliers and free games. Its Festive Feast Feature awards up to 2500X multipliers, jackpot spins, or up to 25 free games.

Epic Holiday Party has Multiplying Wilds, Free Spins with no low paying symbols, and four jackpots. Players can choose to upgrade their Game Level to place bigger bets, get higher payouts, activate bigger jackpots and increase the Multiplying Wild value.

In Snowmania, a jolly snowman oversees holiday festivities. Winning symbols are immediately “crushed” after wins are paid and new symbols appear, giving extra chances for more wins. The Morph Magic feature increases win multipliers up to 5X. Christmas Present symbols can trigger 10 free games with up to 15X win multiplier.

A sequel to the Naughty List slot game, Nice List has two bonus features. When three or more scatter symbols appear, players click one of them to determine which bonus game they’ll get: 15 free spins with 2X multiplier or presents that reveal prizes like 2X multipliers and extra wilds.

Glamma will continue spreading fun and excitement throughout the anniversary celebrations. Players can follow her adventures at the casino or on Instagram, Facebook, or Pinterest (https://www.pinterest.at/winbigwithJC).

Jackpot Capital Casino has a huge selection of slots and table games from Spin Logic and most of them are also available in its mobile casino for smartphones and tablets.