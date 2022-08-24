Level Up with a Fantastic Loyalty Program at NextCasino!

NextCasino Offers a Multi-Faceted Loyalty Program Players are Just Dying for! Get faster cashouts, more rewards, free spins and exclusive bonuses!

If you’re looking for one of the best loyalty programs look no further than Next Casino. Earn rewards points and climb the loyalty ladder with every wager made on the games.

It’s never been easier to earn and unlock endless rewards than it is here, and it all starts as soon as you sign up and start playing!

New Member

Fast cashout process, 35 reward point redemption rate

Bronze

Fast cashout process, 30 reward point redemption rate, 5 free Sunday Spins

Silver

Fast cashout process, 28 reward point redemption rate, 10 free Sunday Spins

Gold

Fast cashout process, 25 reward point redemption rate, 20 free Sunday Spins, Welcome package plus 50 free spins, and 50% extra x2

Platinum

Express cashout process, 23 reward point redemption rate, 40 free Sunday Spins, higher deposit and cashout limits, personal account manager and three days of extra bonuses

Premium

Express cashout process, 20 reward point redemption rate, 50 free Sunday Spins, higher deposit and cashout limits, personal account manager, upgraded bonuses on all deposits, exclusive cashout and more

Prestige

Express cashout process, 15 reward point redemption rate, 50 free Sunday Spins, higher deposit and cashout limits, personal account manager and three days of bonus days with extra free chips, extra spins and more