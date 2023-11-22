Martinis on the House Every Wednesday at Red Stag

Hey party people! Ready to turn your midweek blues into a cocktail of wins? Well, guess what? Red Stag’s got the perfect recipe for you – Wednesday Martinis on the house! 🍸

So, here’s the lowdown: every Wednesday, you can snag a sweet cashback bonus at Red Stag, and it’s like a little pick-me-up for your previous week’s losses. Now, the more you play, the more you get back, and who doesn’t love a good cash infusion?

But hold up, there’s a VIP twist to this shindig. To be part of the Wednesday Martinis club, you gotta be at least a Rum Club member or higher. Don’t worry, it’s not as fancy as it sounds – just a cool status that gets you some extra perks.

Let’s break it down. Rum Club rakes in 10% cashback, up to a cool $500. Vodka Club steps it up with 15%, capping at a breezy $700. Whiskey Club? Well, they’re rolling in at 20%, and you can grab up to $900. Now, if you’re in the Champagne Club, you’re the real MVP with a whopping 25% cashback, maxing out at $1,200. Cheers to that!

Now, pay attention to the timeline. Your 7-day loss runs from Wednesday to Tuesday, and it’s all about those raw deposits – no bonus money in the mix. Oh, and don’t be fashionably late to the party; claim your cashback within 72 hours, or it’s gone like last night’s regrets.

But, of course, there are rules to this game. Bonus claims follow Red Stag’s playbook, complete with playthrough requirements. So, play smart, my friends.

Now, if you’re sitting there thinking, “What’s Red Stag, and why haven’t I joined this party?” Well, fret not. Newcomers are in for a treat! Sign up today, drop your first deposit, and get ready to ride the bonus wave – starting with a whopping $2,500 welcome bonus package plus 500 free spins.

Let’s break it down for you:

First deposit: Get a 275% boost up to $550, plus a cool 100 spins. Second deposit: A solid 175% up to $350 and another 100 spins for your gaming pleasure. Fourth deposit: Keep the good times rolling with 175% up to $200 and 50 extra spins. Fifth deposit: A sweet 100% up to $200, plus 25 spins to keep things spicy. Sixth deposit: Add a 150% bonus up to $300 and an extra 25 spins to your stash. Seventh deposit: Go big with a 275% boost up to $550 and a generous 150 spins.

So, what are you waiting for? Shake off those midweek blues, join the party at Red Stag, and let the good times roll! Cheers to winning, my friends! 🎉🥳