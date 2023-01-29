Spin for €5,000 Prize Pool on Popular Spinomenal Games

Play the popular Spinomenal Games over at CasinoLuck and you could win up to $5,000 in prizes. Join one of the top gaming providers to vie for the €1,000 grand prize… spin on favorite games like Book of Rebirth, Book of Skulls, Egyptian Rebirth 2, Poseidons Rising, Majestic King!

At CasinoLuck this week, you will have the chance to win some great prizes when you participate in the Spinomenal promo.

You can join one of the top gaming providers and compete for the $1000 grand prize for scoring the highest win with one spin according to your bet, just by joining one of the leading gaming providers. A reward will be given to the top 100 players based on their slot play!

You must play the following slots in order to qualify for the prize; Book of Skulls, Egyptian Rebirth II, Poseidon’s Rising, Majestic King and Book of Rebirth. A player who plays more than one game will have the best scores from each of the games they participate in added together. This will only be applicable to players who play for real money. In order to qualify for points, you must wager a minimum of 0.10 per spin in order to qualify.

Prizes

1st place- $1,000

2nd place- $750

3red place- $500

4th place- $300

5th place- $200

6th-10th place- $100

11th-20th place- $50

21st-50th place- $25

51st-100th place- $10

Now is the time to start earning your points towards first place. Please keep in mind that you only have until the 31st of January. There will be a 100 % welcome bonus up to $150 offered by CasinoLuck for all new players, as well as 150 free spins on Book of Dead to help them get started. You are only allowed to claim the welcome bonus once with the first deposit you make.