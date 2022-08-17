Spin Vegas Mania for Slotland’s Game of the Month Prizes

Win like a slot pro in one of our brightest games and let the vibrant Vegas action shine right through your reels!

It’s a Vegas thing! Spin Vegas Mania, Slotland’s Game of the Month, all month long for some great prizes. Win like a pro when you spin the vibrant reels of Vegas Mania. The 5-reel, 21 payline video slot offers wilds, free spins, scatters, multipliers and even a progressive top prize. Play the Game of the Month with two great match bonuses.

60% Crypto

Deposit $5-$500 and redeem bonus code GOTMCRYPTO for an extra 60%. The bonus can be claimed twice per day. The bonus is valid with Cryptocurrency deposits only and for game play on Vegas Mania. The bonus plus deposit are subject to 27x wagering.

44% Bonus

Deposit $45-$300 and redeem bonus code GOTM44 for an extra 44% match. The bonus can be claimed twice per day until the end of the month and is valid on Vegas Mania only.

Make those spins count and turn them into extra cash with the monthly contest. Earn tickets all month long when you spin the reels of Vegas Mania for a chance to win up to $300. Every 100 spins earn you one ticket for the monthly contest.

1st place pays $300, 2nd and 3rd place $150, 4th and 5th place $100 and 6th-10th place $50. All winners are chosen at random. Winners will be announced by September 17th.