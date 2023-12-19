Everygame, 50 Free Spins on New Robin Hood’s Riches

December 20, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Robin Hood’s Riches, an enchanting game with a Spin ‘n Win bonus feature. A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until January 31.

And, until January 29, players can compete with other players for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun casino bonus contest.

With Lil John and Maid Marion at his side, Robin Hood comes to life in Robin Hood’s Riches. The new slot from Spin Logic is an epic game with legendary characters and special bonus features.

Tankards of Ale, Quivers full of arrows and Bags of Gold spin on the reels of this five-reel, 50 payline game. The Scatter is a Shield. It can trigger up to 20 free games. Scatters appearing during free games trigger additional free games.

A full stack of Wild symbols on any reel may trigger the Spin ‘N Win feature. A spinning 3×3 gameboard of Coins appears on top of the regular gameboard. Each Coin has an instant prize value or possibly a jackpot.

ROBIN HOOD’S RICHES – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Robin Hood’s Riches

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ROBIN150

Available until January 31, 2024

Introductory free spins are also still available on Locking Archer, a new slot with two Scatters to boost wins that was introduced earlier this month.

LOCKING ARCHER – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Locking Archer

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ARCHER150

Available until January 31, 2024

$240,000 WINTER FUN CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until January 29, players are competing for prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun Bonus Contest. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Welcoming players from all over the world, Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real-money online casino games. It provides friendly customer service and pays out winnings promptly.