Everygame Casino, Get 50 Free Spins on New T-Rex Wild Attack

January 17, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced a ferocious new dinosaur-themed slot game. The new T-Rex Wild Attack is a 6X4 slot with an explosive Cascade feature, a Free Games feature with stacked Wilds that multiply wins up to 5X, and a Re-spin feature where the win multiplier increases with each non-winning spin.

A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until February 29.

The Wild symbol in this full-featured new game is a roaring T-Rex. When one or more appear on the reels but there is no win, all low-paying symbols can drop off the grid and high value symbols, Wilds and Scatters cascade into their place.

The Scatter is a Dinosaur Egg. Three or more can trigger up to 20 free games. During the Free Games Feature, Wilds stack to fill an entire reel and multiply wins up to 5X. If a Wild appears but there is no win, the Wild is held for a re-spin. Each re-spin without a win increases the win multiplier up to 5X.

T-REX WILD ATTACK – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on T-Rex Wild Attack

Min. deposit just $20

Code: WILDATTACK150

Available until February 29, 2024

An introductory bonus for the legendary new Robin Hood’s Riches, released last month, is available until January 31st. It’s an epic game with legendary characters and a new Spin ‘n Win feature that can award instant cash prizes or possibly a jackpot.

ROBIN HOOD’S RICHES – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Robin Hood’s Riches

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ROBIN150

Available until January 31, 2024

$240,000 WINTER FUN CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until January 29, players can compete for weekly prizes up to $500 in the $240,000 Winter Fun Bonus Contest. All players automatically earn points when they play any game and every week 300 players with the most points win $30,000 in prizes.

Welcoming players from all over the world, Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real-money online casino games. It’s known for its friendly customer service and for hassle-free withdrawal of winnings.