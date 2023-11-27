Everygame End of the Month Bonuses Include 100 Free Spins

November 27, 2022 (Press Release) – Everyone can use a break at the end of the month, so Everygame Poker is offering three free spins bonuses and giving everyone that takes advantage of all three an a additional no deposit bonus.

Four Chinese games from Betsoft are featured November 27-30: Dragon and Phoenix, Bamboo Rush, Caishen’s Arrival and Golden Horns.

In Dragon & Phoenix, the Royal Couple symbol is an expanding wild that can trigger payouts up to 8000X. The Money Tree scatter cascades and awards instant prizes. Three or more anywhere on the reels award up to 15 high volatility free spins.

Set in a tranquil temple garden, Bamboo Rush has Wilds that multiply wins up to 27X, and a Double-Up bonus round. Caishen’s Arrival is a fast-paced game where Red Tickets trigger up to 10 free spins. When three Wild’s appear on one reel, the other reels re-spin. Three Red Coin Purses award instant cash prizes.

Golden Horns has just three reels and 1 fixed payline. A magnificent Money Tree, ornate jeweled Koi and lavish jade Frogs spin on its golden reels. The Golden Ox is Wild. Three of them trigger the Charge of the Wild Ox: an instant payout of 288X the bet with an up to 88X multiplier.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES – Available November 27-30, 2022 only¬¬¬¬

50 Free Spins on Dragon and Phoenix

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: DAP30

50 Free Spins on Bamboo Rush

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BAMBOOR550

70 Free Spins on Caishen’s Arrival

Min. deposit $30

Coupon code: SHEN50

100 Free Spins on Golden Horns

No deposit required – claim first three bonuses to qualify

Coupon code: FREE

In its growing casino games section, Everygame Poker offers slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.