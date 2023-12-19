115% Bonus + 15 Spins on Rudolph Awakens at Spinfinity

Hey there, slot enthusiasts! Christmas may be over, but Santa’s left us a bag full of goodies at Spinfinity, and trust me, you’re gonna want to unwrap these treats!

115% Bonus plus 15 Spins on Rudolph Awakens

Santa’s feeling extra generous with a whopping 115% bonus waiting for you when you drop at least $35 into your Spinfinity account. That’s right, your deposit gets a fancy 115% makeover, and as if that wasn’t sweet enough, you’ll also snag 15 free spins on Rudolph Awakens. This fantastic deal is a one-time offer, and just a heads up, there’s a 40x wagering requirement before you can cash in those winnings. Oh, and keep it under $10 per spin – we don’t want you going too crazy with the holiday cheer!

100% Monthly Slots Bonus

But wait, there’s more! Before the month bids us farewell, grab a cool 100% bonus on your deposit. Toss in $10 if you’re using Crypto or $35 with any other deposit method, and boom, you’re doubling your fun. Crypto users get an extra 5% kick, just because. Wagering for this bonus is set at 40x, and remember, the max bet per spin is $10. It’s like Santa’s way of saying, “Happy Spinning!”

150 Extra Spins

Santa’s grand finale – the extra 150 spins extravaganza! Deposit a cool $50 or more, and these bad boys are all yours. It’s a one-time deal, so make it count. Of course, there’s a 40x wagering requirement, but let’s be real, you’re here for the spins, not the math. Oh, and heads up again – if you decide to cash out, the bonuses bid you adieu.

So, what are you waiting for? Santa may have left the building, but he’s left Spinfinity stuffed with goodies just for you. Grab those spins, snatch those bonuses, and let the reels dance to the sound of your winnings. Happy spinning, and may the slots be ever in your favor! 🎰🎅✨