150% Bonus up to $5000 + 50 Spins on Planet of the ‘Roos

January 31, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Planet of the ‘Roos, a 5X3 slot where glimmering gold fortunes await those brave enough to enter the palace of the Wild ‘Roo King.

The new game features oversized symbols during its free spins round and a Hold and Spin bonus feature. A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until February 29th.

Until March 4, players can compete with other players for top weekly prizes in the $150,000 Samba Frenzy casino bonus contest.

Planet of the ‘Roos is an action-packed game with lucrative bonus features. Three or more ‘Roo Palace Scatters win between five and ten free games with one oversized 3X3 symbol on the middle reels. Six or more golden ‘Roo Coin Bonus symbols trigger the Hold and Spin feature.

The ‘Roo Coins lock in place while the rest of the reels spin for added payouts and a chance at winning one of four jackpots. At the end of the re-spins, all prize values (up to 30X win multipliers) and jackpots displayed on the ‘Roo Coin symbols are awarded. If all 15 positions have been filled by Bonus symbols during re-spins, a Grand Jackpot is awarded.

PLANET OF THE ‘ROOS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Planet of the ‘Roos

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ROOS150

Available until February 29, 2024

Introductory free spins are also still available on T-Rex Wild Attack, a 6X4 slot with an explosive Cascade feature, a Free Games feature with stacked Wilds that multiply wins up to 5X, and a Re-spin feature where the win multiplier increases with each non-winning spin.

T-REX WILD ATTACK – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on T-Rex Wild Attack

Min. deposit just $20

Code: WILDATTACK150

Available until February 29, 2024

$150,000 SAMBA FRENZY CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Everygame Casino players enjoy the added excitement of competing with other players for top weekly bonus prizes. The $150,000 Samba Frenzy Bonus Contest that begins this week will award top players with $30,000 in prizes every week until March 4. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. The top 20 winners each week are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

SAMBA FRENZY BONUSES

Available until February 29, 2024

Claim first bonus to qualify for the second bonus

1. 100% up to $1,000

Code: SAMBAFRENZY1

2. 50 spins on Samba Sunset

Code: SAMBAFRENZY 2

Welcoming players from all over the world, Everygame Casino has a huge selection of real-money online casino games. It provides friendly customer service and pays out winnings promptly.