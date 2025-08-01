30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead at Slots Capital Casino

🎉 Slots Capital Casino Celebrates Day of the Dead with 30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead
Dance with the Departed and Win Big! — 30 Free Spins Offer Available July 31–August 6
July 31, 2025 – In a burst of color and celebration, Slots Capital Casino invites players to honor the spirits with a hauntingly fun promotion. From July 31 through August 6, all depositing players can claim 30 FREE Spins on Rival Gaming’s newest fiesta-inspired slot: Souls of the Dead.
💀 A Vibrant Day of the Dead Slot Experience
Transport yourself to a mystical realm where the veil between the living and the departed vanishes. Souls of the Dead is a high-energy, 6×4 video slot with 4,096 ways to win, bursting with colorful calaveras, mariachi madness, and thrilling surprises around every corner.
🎰 Slot Features That Bring the Party to Life:
- 🔥 Mariachi Wilds: These cheerful symbols substitute for others to create big wins with every spin!
- 💀 Calavera Cascades: Winning symbols explode and disappear, making room for new ones to fall, leading to chain reaction wins!
- 🎺 Free Spin Fiesta Bonus: Unlock a flurry of free spins with even more wilds and multiplying potential.
- 💰 La Catrina Cash Jackpots: Random jackpots can drop at any moment during base or bonus gameplay!
- ⚡ Bonus Buy Feature: Can’t wait to party? Purchase instant access to the bonus round for non-stop thrills!
🎁 Claim Your 30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead
Promo Period: July 31 – August 6, 2025
Bonus Code:
ARRIBA30
Minimum Deposit: $30
Wagering Requirement: 35X (deposit + bonus)
Maximum Cashout: 8X the deposited amount
“Souls of the Dead isn’t just a slot—it’s a full-blown fiesta of wins,” says Steve Vaughn, Casino Manager at Slots Capital. “With mariachi wilds, cascading symbols, and surprise jackpots, players are in for a high-energy experience!”
🎉 Why Play at Slots Capital Casino?
Slots Capital Casino is a favorite among players worldwide thanks to its extensive collection of online slots and table games from top-tier developers like Rival Gaming and Betsoft. Whether you’re a casual spinner or a seasoned VIP, the casino offers:
- 🎁 Weekly and monthly promotions
- 💎 Generous comp point and VIP programs
- 🎉 Free gifts and cashback from the manager
- 🔁 Low rollover tokens and unlimited cashback
Ready to party with the spirits and rake in some wins?
👉 Play Souls of the Dead and Claim Your 30 Free Spins Today!
About Slots Capital
Slots Capital is a premier online casino offering a diverse portfolio of slots, table games, and specialty titles. With industry-leading bonuses, fast payouts, and exceptional customer service, Slots Capital remains a top destination for players seeking excitement, rewards, and a first-class gaming experience.
Slots Capital Casino
Deposit $25 and get $100 + 300 FREE SPINS!
- Wagering Req. 15x – Max Bet per Spin $10