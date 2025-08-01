30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead at Slots Capital Casino

🎉 Slots Capital Casino Celebrates Day of the Dead with 30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead

Dance with the Departed and Win Big! — 30 Free Spins Offer Available July 31–August 6

July 31, 2025 – In a burst of color and celebration, Slots Capital Casino invites players to honor the spirits with a hauntingly fun promotion. From July 31 through August 6, all depositing players can claim 30 FREE Spins on Rival Gaming’s newest fiesta-inspired slot: Souls of the Dead.

💀 A Vibrant Day of the Dead Slot Experience

Transport yourself to a mystical realm where the veil between the living and the departed vanishes. Souls of the Dead is a high-energy, 6×4 video slot with 4,096 ways to win, bursting with colorful calaveras, mariachi madness, and thrilling surprises around every corner.

🎰 Slot Features That Bring the Party to Life:

🔥 Mariachi Wilds: These cheerful symbols substitute for others to create big wins with every spin!

These cheerful symbols substitute for others to create big wins with every spin! 💀 Calavera Cascades: Winning symbols explode and disappear, making room for new ones to fall, leading to chain reaction wins!

Winning symbols explode and disappear, making room for new ones to fall, leading to chain reaction wins! 🎺 Free Spin Fiesta Bonus: Unlock a flurry of free spins with even more wilds and multiplying potential.

Unlock a flurry of free spins with even more wilds and multiplying potential. 💰 La Catrina Cash Jackpots: Random jackpots can drop at any moment during base or bonus gameplay!

Random jackpots can drop at any moment during base or bonus gameplay! ⚡ Bonus Buy Feature: Can’t wait to party? Purchase instant access to the bonus round for non-stop thrills!

🎁 Claim Your 30 FREE Spins on Souls of the Dead

Promo Period: July 31 – August 6, 2025

Bonus Code: ARRIBA30

Minimum Deposit: $30

Wagering Requirement: 35X (deposit + bonus)

Maximum Cashout: 8X the deposited amount

“Souls of the Dead isn’t just a slot—it’s a full-blown fiesta of wins,” says Steve Vaughn, Casino Manager at Slots Capital. “With mariachi wilds, cascading symbols, and surprise jackpots, players are in for a high-energy experience!”

🎉 Why Play at Slots Capital Casino?

Slots Capital Casino is a favorite among players worldwide thanks to its extensive collection of online slots and table games from top-tier developers like Rival Gaming and Betsoft. Whether you’re a casual spinner or a seasoned VIP, the casino offers:

🎁 Weekly and monthly promotions

💎 Generous comp point and VIP programs

🎉 Free gifts and cashback from the manager

🔁 Low rollover tokens and unlimited cashback

Ready to party with the spirits and rake in some wins?

About Slots Capital

Slots Capital is a premier online casino offering a diverse portfolio of slots, table games, and specialty titles. With industry-leading bonuses, fast payouts, and exceptional customer service, Slots Capital remains a top destination for players seeking excitement, rewards, and a first-class gaming experience.