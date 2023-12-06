Free Spins on Legendary New “Locking Archer” at Everygame

December 6, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Locking Archer, a legendary new slot with two Scatters to boost wins. A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until January 31.

Players can also compete for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun casino bonus contest and get free spins on a winter favorite, Penguin Palooza.

Locking Archer is a mythical new game where players can join a medieval villagers’ revolt and take aim at legendary winnings.

An Archer is a Locking Scatter Symbol that awards free re-spins. At least two Archers can lock the reels in place and trigger up to three re-spins on the remaining reels.

A villagers’ Hut is a regular Scatter. Three Huts anywhere on the reels wins ten free games with wins multiplied up to 5X.

LOCKING ARCHER – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Locking Archer

Min. deposit just $20

Code: ARCHER150

Available until January 31, 2024

Introductory free spins are also available on Sneaky Santa, a new game for the holiday season introduced just before Thanksgiving.

SNEAKY SANTA – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Sneaky Santa

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SNEAKY150

Available until December 31, 2023

Sneaky Santa’s Wilds can trigger 12 free games with Morphing Symbols. When part of a winning combination, Morphing Symbols can expand to cover all three positions on the reel.

$240,000 WINTER FUN CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until January 29, players will compete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun Bonus Contest. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

WINTER FUN BONUSES

Available until January 31st

Claim first bonus to qualify for the second bonus

1. 100% up to $1,000

Code: WINTER1

2. 50 spins on Penguin Palooza

Code: WINTER2

Everygame Casino is known all over the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games, friendly customer service, and quick payout of winnings.