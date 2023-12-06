Free Spins on Legendary New “Locking Archer” at Everygame

December 6, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just introduced Locking Archer, a legendary new slot with two Scatters to boost wins. A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until January 31.

Players can also compete for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun casino bonus contest and get free spins on a winter favorite, Penguin Palooza.

Locking Archer is a mythical new game where players can join a medieval villagers’ revolt and take aim at legendary winnings.

An Archer is a Locking Scatter Symbol that awards free re-spins. At least two Archers can lock the reels in place and trigger up to three re-spins on the remaining reels.

A villagers’ Hut is a regular Scatter. Three Huts anywhere on the reels wins ten free games with wins multiplied up to 5X.

LOCKING ARCHER – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Locking Archer
Min. deposit just $20
Code: ARCHER150
Available until January 31, 2024

Introductory free spins are also available on Sneaky Santa, a new game for the holiday season introduced just before Thanksgiving.

SNEAKY SANTA – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Sneaky Santa
Min. deposit just $20
Code: SNEAKY150
Available until December 31, 2023

Sneaky Santa’s Wilds can trigger 12 free games with Morphing Symbols. When part of a winning combination, Morphing Symbols can expand to cover all three positions on the reel.

$240,000 WINTER FUN CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until January 29, players will compete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $240,000 Winter Fun Bonus Contest. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

WINTER FUN BONUSES
Available until January 31st
Claim first bonus to qualify for the second bonus

1. 100% up to $1,000
Code: WINTER1

2. 50 spins on Penguin Palooza
Code: WINTER2

Everygame Casino is known all over the world for its huge selection of real-money online casino games, friendly customer service, and quick payout of winnings.

Peter McCullough
Peter McCullough, is our online poker/sports betting and slot review writer. He has been with us since we rebranded from Casino Scam Report to Casino Players Report, Peter continues to focus on the online poker, sports betting, and slots industry news.

