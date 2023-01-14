50 Free Spins at Slots Capital Casino on Plucky Lucky

January 17, 2022 (Press Release) – Slots Capital Casino recently added the new Plucky Lucky slot to its huge collection of slots and table games. Until the end of this month, depositing players can get 50 free spins on the fun farmyard game with Expanding Sticky Wilds.

It’s Turkey Time on the old farmstead and Chef Mauvais is on the prowl for the final item for his feast. Will Lucky be plucky and keep his feathers on? Or will he end up plattered and gravy splattered?

Plucky Lucky is a five reel, fifty pay line slot that gets feathers flying and turkeys frying with each spin. A merry menagerie of country critters and farmyard fixtures fill its reels. Lucky the Turkey, the game’s Wild symbol, multiplies wins up to 5X.

Chef Mauvais is the game’s scatter symbol. He can trigger up to 20 Gobble ’til You Wobble Free Spins. During Free Spins, the Chef turns the Wild Turkey into a delectable Turkey Dinner that’s Wild and sticks until the end of free spins.

The Golden Egg Multiplier Feature can be activated after any regular spin increasing its win multiplier with each consecutive win up to a maximum of 5 times.

FREE SPINS BONUS

Available January 17-31, 2023

50 Free Spins on Plucky Lucky

Bonus code: PLUCKY50

Min. $25 deposit

No max. cash-out. 60X rollover.

Plucky Lucky is a new game from Rival Gaming. Slots Capital also has games from Arrow’s Edge, Qora Games, Saucify and Dragon Gaming, and recently added new games from Betsoft.

Slots Capital entertains players all over the world and is known for its generous player bonuses, VIP program and comp points.