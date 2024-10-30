50 Mythical Free Spins at Everygame on Little Griffins Slot

Everygame Casino Celebrates Little Griffins Slot with 50 Free Spins and a Mythical Welcome Bonus

October 30, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has unveiled an enchanting new addition to its expansive game selection, the Little Griffins slot, offering players a delightful mix of legendary magic and rewarding gameplay. To celebrate, Everygame is giving players 50 free spins and a bonus of up to $5,000 to explore this unique slot where mystical baby griffins unlock incredible payouts, including a progressive jackpot that could drop at any moment!

Meet the Legendary Little Griffins

Inspired by the mythical griffin, a creature with the body of a lion and the wings and head of an eagle, Little Griffins invites players into a world where adorable baby griffins take center stage. In this game, the wild Gold Griffin Coin triples the payout on any win it completes, giving players the chance for major rewards as they spin.

Exciting Features and Free Spins Galore

Free Spins & Multiplier Magic

In Little Griffins, players can trigger 10 Free Games when Wild symbols appear on any of the first four reels and a Scatter symbol lands on reel 5. This bonus round is packed with potential: all Scatter symbols are substituted with the highest-paying regular symbols or Wilds, and all prizes are doubled for a true mythic thrill. Plus, with every Wild that appears during the free games, players have a chance to trigger up to five additional free games, keeping the excitement going.

Epic Progressive Jackpot

One of the standout features of Little Griffins is the progressive jackpot, which can be won on any spin, at any moment. This adds an extra layer of anticipation and makes each spin more thrilling than the last!

Little Griffins Introductory Bonus – Available Until November 30

Everygame Casino has rolled out a generous introductory bonus for Little Griffins, running through November 30, 2024. New and existing players can claim:

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5,000 + 50 Free Spins

+ Bonus Code: GRIFFINS150

GRIFFINS150 Minimum Deposit: $20

Don’t Miss Out on Punky HalloWin’s Mega Cascade Bonus

Everygame is also offering an introductory bonus on Punky HalloWin Mega Cascade, a spooky slot released earlier this month. With a 150% bonus and 50 free spins up for grabs, players can explore this Halloween-themed slot, complete with Fortune Links and Mega Cascade symbols for massive wins.

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5,000 + 50 Free Spins

+ Bonus Code: HALLOWIN150

HALLOWIN150 Minimum Deposit: $20

Both Little Griffins and Punky HalloWin are available in Everygame’s download and instant play casinos, as well as on its mobile platform for those who prefer gaming on the go.

Why Choose Everygame Casino?

With one of the most comprehensive selections of online slots and table games, Everygame Casino has earned its place as a top-tier online casino, providing trusted, enjoyable gaming experiences for players worldwide. From generous bonuses to customer-focused service, Everygame has kept players coming back for years.

Ready to dive into a world of mythical creatures and massive winnings? Claim your 50 free spins on Little Griffins and let the adventure begin!