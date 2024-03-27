$5000 Introductory Slot Bonus + 50 Free Spins at Everygame

March 27, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just added a new game with playful Halloween monsters spinning on its reels. The new Mega Monster is a fun-filled game with new Sliding Reels.

Until April 30, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the ghoulish new game.

Mega Monster features three cute and not-so-scary monsters: Franky, Wolfie and Vampirella. Each of them turns Wild when bonus features are activated.

Sliding Reels can be randomly triggered after any spin. All Franky symbols turn to Wilds, then all reels slide one position to the left for a chance at additional winning combinations.

Gothic beauty Vampirella is Wild during the Wild Multipliers feature which can occur at any time. She can multiply wins up to 5X.

When the Expanded Reels feature occurs, a fourth row is added to the gameboard, doubling the number of paylines, and more Wilds are added. Wolfie is the Wild during this feature.

Bonus symbols trigger 10 free spins. Players can choose any of these three bonus features for their free spins or they can choose to play with a random mix of all three bonus features.

Players can claim a 150% Deposit Bonus of up to $5,000 and 50 Free Spins when they wager on the game.

MEGA MONSTER – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MEGA150

Available until April 30, 2024

Earlier this month, Everygame introduced the enchanting new Magic Forest: Spellbound. Introductory bonuses for that game are available until April 30.

MAGIC FOREST: SPELLBOUND – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MAGIC150

Available until April 30, 2024

$270,000 SPRING GOLD CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Everygame Casino players can also compete for top weekly prizes in the $270,000 Spring Gold Casino contest until May 6.

Players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. Players can qualify for the weekly Monday bonuses by depositing and playing $75 or more at Everygame Casino. The more points earned, the more they win. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.

SPRING GOLD BONUSES

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Bonus code: SPRINGGOLD1

50 spins for Lucky 6

Bonus code: SPRINGGOLD2

Available until April 30, 2024

Claim the first bonus to qualify for the second.

Everygame Casino is a full-featured online casino offering hundreds of games from SpinLogic. It has a reputation with players all over the world for excellent customer service and generous bonuses and rewards.