New “Magic Forest: Spellbound” Bonus at Everygame Casino

March 13, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino players can discover enchanted fortunes with every spin when they enter the bewitching world of the new Magic Forest: Spellbound.

Until April 30 depositing players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the magical new game from SpinLogic.

Magic Forest: Spellbound is a 5×3, 243 ways slot with Cascading Wins and Win Multipliers. Players can help protect the mystical Fairy and Wizard from the evil Ogre as they watch for the fiery Phoenix, who can give them more shots at a payout.

A selection of Free Games with cascading multiplying wins can be triggered when players land at least three Book of Spells Scatter symbols.

After combinations of winning symbols land, they are replaced by new ones cascading down to take their place, with the Multiplier increasing up to 5X.

MAGIC FOREST: SPELLBOUND – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MAGIC150

Available until April 30, 2024

$270,000 SPRING GOLD CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Everygame Casino players can compete for their share of the $270,000 Spring Gold Casino contest until May 6. Players automatically earn points when they play any game. The more points earned, the more they can win. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered into a final draw for a $1,000 cash prize.

SPRING GOLD BONUSES

100% Deposit Bonus up to $1,000

Bonus code: SPRINGGOLD1 50 spins on Lucky 6

Bonus code: SPRINGGOLD2

Available until April 30, 2024

Claim the first bonus to qualify for the second.

