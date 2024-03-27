70% – 80% Weekly Slots Bonus Exclusively at Slots Ninja

Can you believe it’s almost the end of the month already? But don’t worry if you haven’t yet taken advantage of some fantastic slot bonuses and free spins because there’s still time to score big over at Slots Ninja!

Let me fill you in on the goodies Slots Ninja has got lined up for you:

80% Weekly Slots Bonus

Who doesn’t love a little extra boost to their bankroll? With Slots Ninja’s weekly slots bonus, you can claim an extra 80% to play your favorite slots not just once, but twice this week! All you need to do is make a $10 Crypto deposit or $35 with any other deposit method.

And here’s the cherry on top: if you deposit with Crypto, you’ll get an additional 5% credited to your account. The wagering requirement is 40x the bonus amount, regardless of your deposit method.

70% Slots Bonus

But wait, there’s more! Slots Ninja is feeling extra generous, offering up to 75% extra on your deposits, every single day. Just deposit $10 with Crypto or $35 using any other method, and you’ll receive a sweet bonus boost. And yes, you guessed it, Crypto depositors get an additional 5% on top! Wagering remains at 40x the bonus amount, ensuring fair play for all.

150 Monthly Free Spins

Now, who doesn’t love free spins? Slots Ninja is dishing out a whopping 150 free spins as a monthly treat. Simply deposit a minimum of $55, and those spins are all yours to enjoy. These spins are valid exclusively on Asgard, giving you the chance to embark on an epic adventure without spending a dime.

Just remember, there’s a 40x wagering requirement on your free spin winnings, and the maximum bet per spin is $10 while the bonus is active. Oh, and one more thing: any bonus funds will be automatically removed upon cash out, so be sure to make the most of those spins while they last!

So, what are you waiting for? Head on over to Slots Ninja and claim your share of the action before the month comes to a close. With extra bonuses and free spins up for grabs, it’s the perfect opportunity to spin your way to some exciting wins! Happy spinning!