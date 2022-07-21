Are You the Next Gold Bar Roulette $4K Winner at Royal Panda

Live Casino Action is Heating Up at Royal Panda Casino! Join the Gold Bar Roulette Tournament to Cash in on $4,000 in Prizes

Unlock golden cash prizes playing Royal Pandas Gold Bar Roulette Tournament. The Gold Bar Roulette Tournament is taking place July 21st-24th. This is a live event that you don’t want to miss! There is a total of $4,000 up for grabs with the top payout awarding one lucky player $500 in cash.

Unlock golden cash prizes by triggering a $1 net win to earn one point towards your ranking on the leaderboard. There’s no minimum bet size required just make sure your playing Gold Bar Roulette Live to be eligible and land those wins. There will be 42 winners total during the competition.

Prizes

1st place- $500

2nd place- $300

3rd place- $150

4th-5th place- $100

6th-7th place- $75

8th-12th place- $50

13th-22nd place- $25

23rd-42nd place- $10

The competition will start at 00.01 on the 21st and will end at 23:59 on the 24th. Only the highest net winnings during the promotion will receive cash prizes. How the net winnings are calculated are as follows; the player’s win will be deducted by the wager amount. Once the wager is deducted every $1 will earn a point.

All prizes will be paid out within 48 hours.

Revel in the live casino thrills today! Play Royal Panda and get started with 100% up to $100.