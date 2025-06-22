Atlantis – MultiWays Live at Miami Club – 7,776 Ways to Win!

Discover the lost city of Atlantis in WGS Gaming’s latest release, Atlantis – MultiWays, now live at Miami Club Casino! Plus, claim 20 free spins on Shogun Princess Quest – no deposit required!

Uncover the Secrets of the Deep with Atlantis – MultiWays, Now Live at Miami Club!

Explore a mythical underwater realm like never before with the brand-new slot release from WGS Gaming – Atlantis – MultiWays, now available at Miami Club Casino. Designed for players who crave immersive storytelling and rewarding features, this underwater adventure promises excitement with 7,776 ways to win, stunning visuals, and thrilling bonus mechanics.

LIMITED-TIME BONUS: 20 Free Spins on Shogun Princess Quest!

To celebrate the launch of Atlantis – MultiWays, Miami Club is offering 20 Free Spins on Shogun Princess Quest — no deposit required!

Bonus Details:

🎰 Bonus Code: MIATLANTIS20

💰 No Deposit Required

🔄 Wagering Requirement: 40x

💸 Max Cashout: $150

📅 Valid From: June 19 – 30, 2025

👥 Eligible for: All Players

Game Overview: Atlantis – MultiWays by WGS Gaming

Prepare to plunge into a vibrant world of myth, mystery, and massive multipliers. Atlantis – MultiWays brings players face-to-face with the treasures of the deep, featuring exceptional design, generous payline structure, and a balanced medium volatility for consistent excitement.

Theme & Visual Design

Dive into the legendary city of Atlantis, beautifully imagined by WGS with crystal-clear animations, detailed marine symbols, and lush underwater backdrops. The reels are alive with:

🐚 Shimmering pearls

⚓ Golden tridents

🏛️ Ancient statues of Poseidon

💰 Glittering treasure chests

With glowing coral reefs and softly swaying underwater ruins, every spin feels like a voyage into a forgotten world. Ambient sound effects—waves lapping and sea creatures calling—complete the immersive experience.

Gameplay Mechanics

💥 Reels & Paylines: 6 Reels with up to 50 multi-directional paylines

🔁 Ways to Win: A massive 7,776 win combinations in the base game

🪙 Bet Range: $0.50 – $50.00 per spin

🎯 Volatility: Medium

📊 RTP: 96.0%

This unique setup ensures both casual players and high rollers can enjoy the action at their own pace.

Special Features

💼 Wild Symbols – Treasure Chest Wilds

Treasure Chest Wilds don’t just substitute—they bring the bling:

🤑 Win Multipliers: Up to 5X your trigger bet

🎉 Jackpot Potential: Win one of four jackpot tiers, with prizes up to 1,000X your bet

🌀 Free Spins Feature

🔓 Trigger up to 20 Free Spins by landing scatter symbols across the reels

📈 Boost Activation Chance: Add 25% to your wager to increase your odds

💸 Buy Option: Purchase the free spin round instantly from base gameplay

The Atlantis Free Spins feature is as deep as the ocean and just as rewarding!

Play Atlantis – MultiWays Today at Miami Club Casino

With breathtaking visuals, engaging mechanics, and a no-deposit bonus to get you started, there’s never been a better time to explore Atlantis. Dive into your next big win beneath the waves—only at Miami Club!

