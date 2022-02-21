Get a 100% Match, up to $100.00 on Your First 8 Purchases!

Join Miami Club Casino and Play to Win One of Many Jackpots! Get Started Today with a Up to $800.00 in deposit bonuses!

Playing Miami Club Casinos slots gives you a chance to win hundreds of huge jackpots. Miami Club offers some exclusive slots with 3, 5 and 7 reels. There are classic games, video bonus slots, and progressive jackpot slots.

Miami Club runs on WGS software, one of the biggest names in the gaming industry. There are hundreds of instant games at WGS, and you can play unique games you can’t find anywhere else.

$800 in Deposit Bonuses

Today is the day to find your next favorite slot. To help get you started and boost your bankroll, Miami Club is giving all new players an $800 welcome bonus. This bonus is spread over eight deposits. You’ll get 100% match up to $100 on each deposit. There’s no maximum cashout on the welcome bonus. You have to wager it 20x the deposit and bonus.

Miami Club gets 4.4 out of 5 stars. This is no surprise since they offer the full package with their superb customer support, hassle-free banking options, lightning-fast payouts, and user-friendly software.

Also this week, El Mariachi is LIVE at Miami Club! The game is from Dragon Gaming! Get a $10 Free Chip for El Mariachi. Simply use coupon code: APOCO10. This is no deposit required bonus with wagers of 40x and max cash out of $150. This bonus is available February 17 – Mar 31 for all players.

New players receive a 400% up to $4000 bonus using code: 400CASINO. The minimum deposit: of $25 and 30x wager with no max cash out.

EL Mariachi Game Details

Welcome to Mexico, where the action is like the weather. Hot.

In El Mariachi, you’re looking for three or more Bonus symbols to appear. This is where the big money is. Earn up to 20 free spins and get an extra 20 bonus symbols during the free spins. Watch the Sticky Wilds and Multipliers grow as the Whisky glasses fill up. It’ll leave your spurs and pockets jangling!

The Facts

Game name: El Mariachi

Supplier: Dragon Gaming

Volatility: Medium

Game Type: Video slot

Pay-lines: 10, Fixed

Reel Type: Spinning

Reels & Rows: 5×3

Free spins: Yes

Features: Free Spins, Sticky Wild Reels, Win Multiplier

RTP: 95.5%

Min Bet: $0.20

Max Bet: $90.00

Max pay-out: Base game: $9,000.00