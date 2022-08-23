Boost Your Bankroll with Vegas Crest Casinos Weekend Reload

Weekend Reloads are the way to start your weekend when you play Vegas Crest

The weekend will be here before we know it! Play with more every Friday and Saturday when you play Vegas Crest. The chance to increase your bankroll is here. Make a qualifying deposit of $30 or more and boost your deposit up to 250%.

Depending on your loyalty tier and the amount of the deposit you could receive 125%, 150% or 250%.

Deposit Bonus

$30-$54.99 125%

$55 or more 150%

$125 or more and are VIP 250%

The Weekend Reload is valid on Friday and Saturday from 12:01am until 11:59pm. Only the first deposit of the day can claim the bonus.

The bonus is subject to 40x wagering. The bonus cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other advertised offer and is only valid for six hours after claiming.

Discover more promotions when you play Vegas Crest! It all starts from the second you sign up. Vegas Crest welcomes new players with 10 no deposit free spins and then $2,500 in casino welcome bonuses.

The first deposit is matched 200% up to $1,000 plus 30 free spins and the second is matched 300% up to $1,500 with 60 free spins.