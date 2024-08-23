CasinoMax New Introductory Bonus on Bass Baggin’ Slot

Are you ready to cast your line and reel in some serious wins? CasinoMax is thrilled to introduce its newest slot game, Bass Baggin’, an exhilarating 5×3, 25-payline adventure that’s sure to hook you from the first spin.

Whether you’re a seasoned angler or a slot enthusiast looking for your next big catch, Bass Baggin’ is packed with exciting features that make every spin a thrill.

Dive into the Action

Bass Baggin’ takes you on a fishing trip like no other, with its stunning 5-reel, 25-payline setup that brings the thrill of the catch right to your screen. The game’s medium volatility ensures a balanced blend of frequent smaller wins with the potential for larger payouts, making it perfect for players who enjoy steady action with the occasional big haul.

Key Features:

5 Reels, 25 Paylines: A classic layout that’s easy to navigate, yet full of potential for big wins.

A classic layout that’s easy to navigate, yet full of potential for big wins. Volatility: Medium – perfect for players who enjoy a mix of frequent wins and the excitement of chasing that big one.

Medium – perfect for players who enjoy a mix of frequent wins and the excitement of chasing that big one. Free Games with Morphing Symbol Feature: Watch as symbols morph during the free games, creating more opportunities to line up winning combinations.

Watch as symbols morph during the free games, creating more opportunities to line up winning combinations. Progressive Jackpots: With progressive jackpots in the mix, every spin could be the one that lands you a life-changing prize.

During the base game, keep an eye out for the Wild Fisherman and Bass Scatter symbols. These special symbols can randomly take over the reel, substituting for others to create more winning combinations. Every spin brings the anticipation of a big catch, with the potential for wild reels and even more ways to win!

Mark Your Calendar: Bass Baggin’ Goes Live on August 28th!

Set your reminder because Bass Baggin’ will be available to play at CasinoMax starting next Wednesday, August 28th. And to celebrate this exciting launch, CasinoMax is offering an incredible introductory bonus that you won’t want to miss!

Introductory Bonus: 250% Bonus + Up to 100 Extra Spins!

From August 28th to September 11th, 2024, all new players at CasinoMax (and its sister brands) can snag a whopping 250% bonus plus up to 100 extra spins on Bass Baggin’. Here’s how you can take advantage of this limited-time offer:

250% Bonus + 25 Extra Spins on Bass Baggin’: Use coupon code: BAGGIN250 Minimum deposit of $35+ required to redeem



But that’s not all! After making your first deposit of $35 or more, you can head to the lobby and collect an additional 75 free spins on Bass Baggin’. That’s a total of 100 free spins to help you dive into this exciting new slot and maximize your chances of reeling in some serious wins!

Terms and Conditions:

Offer Validity: This promotional offer ends at 23:59 EST on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024.

This promotional offer ends at 23:59 EST on Wednesday, September 11th, 2024. Eligibility: Available to new players only.

Available to new players only. Wagering Requirements: The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted.

The deposit, bonus, and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before a cash-out is permitted. Coupon Code Use: The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can only be used once.

The coupon code allows you to play all slot games and can only be used once. Maximum Bet: The maximum bet allowed is $10.

The maximum bet allowed is $10. No Maximum Cash-Out: Enjoy your winnings with no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.

Be sure to check all general terms and conditions to ensure a smooth and enjoyable gaming experience.

Get Ready to Reel in the Big Wins!

Bass Baggin’ is set to become a fan favorite, combining the thrill of the catch with the excitement of spinning the reels. With its engaging gameplay, generous bonus features, and the chance to win progressive jackpots, this new slot at CasinoMax offers endless fun and winning potential.

Don’t miss out on your chance to start strong with the introductory bonus—mark your calendar for August 28th and get ready to dive into Bass Baggin’!