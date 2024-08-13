CasinoMax New Slot Bonus! Get 150 Spins on Glam Cash!

Dive into Glamour with Glam Cash: CasinoMax’s Latest Slot Sensation!

Get ready to dazzle in the spotlight because the curtain is about to rise on our brand-new online slot game, Glam Cash! Picture this: a 5×3 reel setup with 25 paylines, each spin dripping with glamour and excitement. Glam Cash is designed to capture the essence of opulence and thrill, offering players a chance at sensational payouts that could change their fortune in an instant.

The Glamorous Details:

25 Paylines and 5 Reels : A classic setup with a glamorous twist.

Top Award : Win up to 36,000x your base bet !

: Win up to ! Sliding Reels & Free Games Feature : These exciting mechanics keep the action dynamic and the rewards flowing.

: These exciting mechanics keep the action dynamic and the rewards flowing. Volatility: Medium, for those who enjoy a balanced mix of frequent wins and the potential for bigger payouts.

Mark your calendar because Glam Cash is making its grand debut at CasinoMax on Wednesday, August 14th. And to celebrate this fabulous launch, CasinoMax is rolling out the red carpet with a Sexy Big Offer that’s impossible to resist!

CasinoMax’s Sexy Big Offer for New Players! 💃

Who says big can’t be sexy? At CasinoMax, we’re turning up the heat with an irresistible offer for our new players:

Get 150 Spins on Glam Cash! Simply use the coupon code GLAMCASH150 when you make your first deposit.

Here’s the deal:

Minimum deposit : Just $35+

: Just $35+ Coupon code : GLAMCASH150

: GLAMCASH150 Offer valid until: 23:59 EST, Wednesday, August 28th, 2024

Terms & Conditions (the fine print):

This offer is exclusively for new players.

A minimum deposit of $35+ is required to redeem the offer.

is required to redeem the offer. The deposit and spin winnings must be wagered 40 times before you can cash out.

before you can cash out. The coupon code can be used to play all slot games and is valid for a single use only.

The maximum bet per spin is $10.

is $10. There are no maximum cash-out restrictions when using deposit match bonuses.

when using deposit match bonuses. All general terms and conditions apply.

So, what are you waiting for? Glam up your gaming experience with Glam Cash and take advantage of this spectacular offer. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the scene, Glam Cash is your ticket to a world of glitz, glamour, and great rewards. Join us at CasinoMax and let the games begin!