Everygame Casino, Players Get 50 Free Spins on Sneaky Santa

November 22, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino has just unveiled a new slot game for the holiday season. Sneaky Santa is a festive new game with Morphing Symbols and a Bonus Bet feature.

A 150% introductory deposit bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game is available until December 31. And, until December 4, players will compete for top weekly prizes in the $120,000 Elves’ Fortune contest.

In the festive new Sneaky Santa, three Wilds trigger 12 free games with Morphing Symbols. Before free games begin, players choose which symbol will be the Morphing Symbol. If any of the designated Morphing Symbols are part of a winning combination they can expand to cover all three positions on the reel. Three more free spins are triggered when three Wilds appear during a free game.

Players can also use the Bonus Bet feature, which increases the bet 10X, to trigger free games with Morphing Symbols. Plus there’s a Buy Feature available that allows players to purchase the free games trigger.

SNEAKY SANTA – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Sneaky Santa

Min. deposit just $20

Code: SNEAKY150

Available until December 31, 2023

Introductory free spins on the new Dragon Feast, introduced earlier this month, are also still available.

DRAGON FEAST – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins on Dragon Feast

Min. deposit just $20

Code: FEAST150

Available until: November 30, 2023

In the colorful new Dragon Feast, Blue Candies can award free spins and Green Candies can trigger free spins with extra Wilds. Pink Candies can award 7 free spins, each with a chance to win one of five jackpots.

$120,000 ELVES’ FORTUNE CASINO BONUS CONTEST CONTINUES

Until December 4, players compete with each other for top weekly prizes in the $120,000 Elves’ Fortune Bonus Contest. Everygame Casino players automatically earn points when they play any game. Every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each. $30,000 in prizes is awarded every week and the top 20 weekly winners are entered in a final draw for a $1000 cash prize.

Everygame Casino’s huge selection of real-money online casino games, friendly customer service, and quick payout of winnings has made the real money online casino popular with players all over the world.