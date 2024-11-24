Celebrate CryptoWins w/Exclusive Bonuses, Gifts and New Slot

CryptoWins Celebrates One-Year Milestone with Bonuses, Gifts, and an Exciting New Slot: Wild Alaska

November marks a special occasion in the world of online gaming as CryptoWins, the innovative cryptocurrency-only casino, celebrates its first anniversary. In just one year, CryptoWins has carved out a strong reputation by prioritizing provably fair gaming, secure transactions, and exciting promotions. As a thank-you to its loyal players, the platform is offering a month-long birthday bash packed with bonuses, rewards, and the launch of an all-new video slot game, Wild Alaska.

A Year of Success: Thank You, Players!

Since its debut, CryptoWins has consistently delivered a gaming experience rooted in fairness, transparency, and player empowerment. Michael Hilary, manager of CryptoWins, shared his gratitude, saying:

“This milestone wouldn’t be possible without the support of our incredible players. To show our gratitude, we’ve released a month of exclusive bonuses and a cool new game.”

With a no withdrawal limits policy and cutting-edge provably fair technology that lets players verify every game result, CryptoWins has become a trusted name in the crypto casino space.

Exclusive Bonuses and Birthday Rewards

CryptoWins kicked off the celebration earlier this month with an 80% VIP Match Bonus, but the party isn’t over! The casino is rolling out even more treats as part of its November Birthday Gift Bonuses.

1. Thanksgiving $20 Freebie

Available: November 26 – December 1

Bonus Amount: $20 free

$20 free Max Cashout: 3x

3x Wager Requirement: 37x

37x Valid For: Slotland Entertainment (SE) games

Slotland Entertainment (SE) games Bonus Code: BIGTHANKS

2. 66% Loyal Match Bonus

Available: November 26 – December 1

Bonus: 66% match for players who’ve deposited at least once in November

66% match for players who’ve deposited at least once in November Usage: Redeem 1x per day

Redeem 1x per day Wager Requirement: 35x

35x Valid For: SE games

SE games Bonus Code: LOYAL66

These bonuses offer both new and returning players the chance to enjoy extra value while exploring CryptoWins’ diverse library of games.

Introducing Wild Alaska: A Slot Adventure Like No Other

As part of the festivities, CryptoWins has unveiled its latest addition: Wild Alaska, a 5×3 video slot developed by Slotland Entertainment. Designed to transport players into the untamed wilderness of Alaska, this game offers thrilling features and the potential for big wins.

Key Features of Wild Alaska:

Paylines: 20

20 Max Multiplier: 750x

750x Maximum Bet: $20

$20 Special Rounds: Free Spins: Triples all winnings Grizzly Wilds: Transform into Extended Wilds for even greater payouts



With its high-energy gameplay and immersive design, Wild Alaska is set to become a favorite among slot enthusiasts.

CryptoWins: A Bright Future Ahead

CryptoWins has built its brand around rewarding loyalty. The platform’s VIP program continues to deliver exceptional perks, while regular promotions like reload bonuses and cashback offers keep players engaged throughout the year.

Looking ahead, players can expect even more developments, innovative games, and enhanced user experiences as CryptoWins continues to grow.

Join the Celebration!

CryptoWins’ birthday month is the perfect time to explore everything the casino has to offer. From exciting new games like Wild Alaska to generous bonuses, there’s something for everyone. Don’t miss out—log in and join the celebration today!

Ready to Play?

Head over to CryptoWins and claim your bonuses now. Use promo codes BIGTHANKS and LOYAL66 to make the most of this exciting anniversary month!