Celebrate International Dance Day at Vegas Crest

Are you ready to groove and move to the beat? International Dance Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than by showing off your dance skills and winning big prizes?

Vegas Crest invites you to join in on the festivities with their electrifying Step Up Revolution tournament. Get ready to step up, dance, and win!

From the neon-lit streets of the 80s to the pulsating rhythms of hip hop and rock, Vegas Crest’s Step Up Revolution tournament promises to take you on a musical journey through the ages.

The tournament features an array of dance and music-themed slots, including So 80s, Hip Hop, Moulin Rouge, Aloha King Elvis!, RockStar World Tour Hold and Win, Elvis Frog True Ways, Pistols and Rose, Wild Carnival, and Psytrance. With such a diverse selection, there’s a slot for every dance enthusiast to enjoy.

Compete against other players for five exhilarating days and showcase your best dance moves to climb the leaderboard. If you can outshine the competition and secure a spot in the top 20, you’ll walk away with a guaranteed prize. The top prize is a dazzling $500 in cash, with additional casino bonuses up for grabs for those who make it to the top ranks.

Here’s a breakdown of the prizes:

1st place – $500 Cash 2nd place – $250 Casino Bonus 3rd place – $100 Casino Bonus 4th-5th place – $50 Casino Bonus 6th-10th place – $25 Casino Bonus 11th-20th place – $10 Casino Bonus

But remember, only wins on selected slots will count towards your progress in the tournament. Points are based on the highest aggregate winnings throughout the entire promotion period. While 1st place enjoys the glory of a cash prize, all other prizes are awarded as casino bonuses, which are subject to a 48x wagering requirement before winnings can be cashed out.

So, dust off your dancing shoes, turn up the music, and get ready to strut your stuff at Vegas Crest’s Step Up Revolution tournament. Whether you’re a fan of the 80s, hip hop, rock, or any other genre, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Don’t miss out on the chance to celebrate International Dance Day in style and win exciting prizes along the way. Step up and join the fun today!