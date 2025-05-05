Cinco de Mayo Fiesta at Miami Club! ¡Viva Las Winnings!

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Miami Club Casino with a spicy 150% bonus and 50 free spins on the Mayan Lost Treasures slot! Promo valid May 1–18 for all players.

Get ready to turn up the heat this Cinco de Mayo with an exclusive celebration at Miami Club Casino. From May 1st through May 18th, all players can unlock a 150% bonus up to $150 + 50 Free Spins on the thrilling Mayan Lost Treasures slot. Whether you’re in it for the fiesta or the fortune, this deal is one you don’t want to miss.

🌟 Limited-Time Cinco de Mayo Offer Details:

💰 Bonus: 150% Match up to $150

🎰 Free Spins: 50 Spins on Mayan Lost Treasures

🔐 Bonus Code: BEM430

💵 Minimum Deposit: $30

📈 Wagering Requirements: 30x

🎯 Max Bonus: $90

💸 No Max Cashout

📅 Valid Dates: May 1 – May 18

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Eligibility: All Players

🗺️ Why Mayan Lost Treasures?

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a game full of ancient secrets and modern rewards. Mayan Lost Treasures delivers exotic visuals, fast-paced spins, and plenty of chances to strike gold while enjoying your 50 free spins.

🔥 How to Claim Your Bonus:

Log in to your Miami Club Casino account. Deposit $30 or more. Enter Code: BEM430 at checkout. Enjoy your 150% bonus and 50 free spins!

📌 Pro Tips for Players

Use your bonus and spins right away—this offer vanishes after May 18.

Focus on completing the 30x wagering to withdraw your winnings faster.

Spin smart: stick to Mayan Lost Treasures to make the most of your free spins.

🥳 Celebrate with Style – Only at Miami Club

Cinco de Mayo isn’t just about tacos and tequila. It’s about spinning, winning, and celebrating at one of the hottest online casinos. Whether you’re a regular or just dropping in for the party, this bonus is your ticket to fiesta-fueled fun.

Don’t wait — the Cinco de Mayo promo ends May 18!

🎊 Claim your bonus now and let the winnings roll in at Miami Club Casino. 🎊

Gamble responsibly. Offer terms and conditions apply.