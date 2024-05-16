CryptoSlots 6th Bday – VIP Bonuses, New Games + Free Tokens

May 14, 2024 (Press Release) – In honor of its 6th Birthday, this month, CryptoSlots, a trailblazer in crypto gaming, is marking the occasion with the introduction of new games, generous bonuses for all players, and complimentary tokens for the thrilling $1 million Jackpot Trigger game, adding extra excitement to the celebration.

CryptoSlots has achieved several milestones over the past year. This includes the launch of over 20 new games such as Chinatown High Limit, Bank Bust, Pawsome, Twin Wins, and Forest Fairy Fortune, expanding their unique gaming portfolio for players worldwide.

While the last $1 million Jackpot Trigger prize was claimed in 2022, the crypto casino recently celebrated a significant win as player WHAMZY09 scooped $200,000, securing two $100,000 prizes in a single game on April 18. This highlights the continued excitement and potential for substantial winnings on CryptoSlots.

Additionally, CryptoSlots has seen impressive payouts in its Crypto Lotto, with the highest recorded payout reaching $17,428, demonstrating the rewarding nature of its lottery offerings.

Furthermore, the crypto-only casino has made strides in the metaverse by launching a Virtual Showroom with Monthly Rewards in Decentraland, a virtual social world built on blockchain technology. This move allows CryptoSlots to engage with players in innovative ways, offering unique experiences and rewards within the Decentraland universe.

CryptoSlots manager, Michael Hilary commented: “We are thrilled about the future and the boundless opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer. As the landscape of digital currencies continues to evolve, we envision a future where cryptocurrencies revolutionize not just the gaming industry, but every aspect of finance and commerce. With innovation at our core, CryptoSlots is poised to lead the charge into this exciting future.”

“With its presence in Decentraland, CryptoSlots aims to enhance player engagement and offer a novel gaming experience that aligns with the evolving landscape of online entertainment,” continued Hilary.

This month CryptoSlots releases Shadow of the Tomb, an electrifying 6×4 Tomb Raider-inspired slot. Players are plunged into a world filled with ancient relics and treasures where they can win up to 5000x their bet and unearth haunting riches!

Later this month, get ready to embark on a thrilling adventure through the untamed wilderness of Alaska with the relaunch of the Wild Alaska slot, boasting enhanced graphics.

6th BIRTHDAY BONUSES

50% Deposit Bonus + 10 JACKPOT TRIGGER TOKENS

Min. deposit $100

Wagering Requirement: 36x

Bonus code: JACKPOT

This bonus may be redeemed 2x per week in May and is valid for all Slots and Keno.

VIP WEDNESDAYS

Available to all VIP Players only

250% on deposits $450–$1,000 / 177% on $250–$449 / 111% on $74–$249

Wagering Requirement 40x

Bonus code: VIPSPECIAL

This bonus may be redeemed 1x every Wednesday in May and are valid for all Slots.

GRIZZLY GOLD DEPOSIT BONUS

Available May 23 – June 2, 2024

111% for VIP Players / 55% for All Players

Min Deposits: $35 – $150

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Bonus code: NEWGAME

This bonus may be redeemed 1x and is valid on WILD ALASKA slot.

At CryptoSlots, transactions for deposits and withdrawals are solely conducted through cryptocurrency. Boasting dozens of provably fair slots, the platform continuously introduces new games. Players accrue tokens for the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger slot and receive complimentary tickets for the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto each time they engage in gameplay.