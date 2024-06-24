CryptoSlots Celebrates $1 Million Jackpot Trigger Winner!

June 24, 2024 (Press Release)- CryptoSlots unveils its new High Life slot and celebrates its second Million-Dollar Jackpot Trigger winner by a player known as ‘QUEENSHERE’.

With its luxurious theme, the mega matrix High Life slot offers players a glimpse into a world of wealth. The symbols on the reels include private jets, precious gems, yachts, and money, all contributing to the opulent atmosphere of the game. It features Expanding Double Wild, Mystery Bonus and Pick Me Bonus game offers instant coin prizes.

“This game is sure to captivate players who appreciate the finer things in life and aspire to live a life of extravagance. Explore the possibilities of luxury and wealth as you spin the reels and chase after life-changing wins just like our recent jackpot winner!” – Michael Hilary, CryptoSlots Manager.

On May 10, player “QUEENSHERE” won a $1 million jackpot in a single spin while playing CryptoSlots‘ exclusive Jackpot Trigger game. This jackpot win was achieved by matching both the color and number, and landing three red triple 7’s, making it the most recent million-dollar win.

Player ‘WHAMZY09’ achieved a $100,000 win on April 18, with the most recent $1 million victory taking place in 2022—one year after the cryptocurrency casino’s launch.

JACKPOT TRIGGER MILLIONAIRE

Available only on Cryptoslots, Jackpot Trigger is a unique game that uses tokens obtained during gameplay on other games. Players receive 1 Jackpot Trigger Token for every $100 worth of winnings from other games.

With the potential to award up to $1,000,000 in one spin, players must match symbols such as Sevens, Double-Sevens, and Triple-Sevens which appear in red, green, or blue. Landing three identical symbols results in a payout but hitting three of the same color yields a much larger reward.

“QUEENSHERE’s $1 million Jackpot Trigger win at CryptoSlots is a momentous achievement! While the game has previously awarded up to $100,000 multiple times, it’s only the second occasion where a player has hit the $1 million jackpot in a single spin.”- Michael Hilary, CryptoSlots Manager.



QUEENSHERE shared his thoughts: “The moment I found out I won the jackpot, my life changed forever. While I may not have shared my thoughts on winning publicly, I’ll admit that the idea of quitting my job and buying a Lamborghini is definitely on the table. Additionally, I am considering relocating abroad to start a new chapter in my life. The possibilities are endless, and I am truly grateful for this incredible opportunity.”

To commemorate this six-figure prize, CryptoSlots is offering special matched bonuses:

NEW GAME BONUS – HIGH LIFE

Valid June 24 – July 3, 2024

188% for VIPs, 133% for ALL

Deposits: $50 – $400

Bonus Code: NEWSLOT

Redeem: 3x and Wagering requirement: 42x

Valid on High Life slot

50% MATCH BONUS

Valid June 24 – July 3, 2024

Deposits: 50% on $75-$200. 25% on $5 – $74

Bonus code: ALLSLOTS

Wagering requirement: 35x

Valid on all slots except Jackpot Trigger

About CryptoSlots – Your Million Dollar Crypto Casino (https://www.cryptoslots.com)

CryptoSlots stands as a cryptocurrency-exclusive online casino, managed by Slotland Entertainment S.A., a seasoned veteran in the gaming industry with over 23 years of experience. Cryptocurrencies currently supported are Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, USDT and USDC.

CryptoSlots offers unique slots and video poker games and features the $1 million Jackpot Trigger game. Players automatically earn tickets for the casino’s monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto. CryptoSlots VIP program ensures dedicated players are treated to an extra level of attention. Affiliates are managed by Slotland Affiliates.