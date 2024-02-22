CryptoSlots New Colossal Love Slot Introductory Bonuses

February 22, 2024 (Press Release) – CryptoSlots, a crypto-only online casino, has just introduced its new Colossal Love, a romantic new game with Colossal Symbols, Mystery Scatters and Free Spins with Progressive Multipliers.

Up to 150% introductory match bonuses are available until February 29. Colossal Love is a comic book style romance themed slot.

Any symbol can appear as a Colossal symbol occupying up to four positions on the reels, drastically increasing chances of a winning combination. Mystery Scatters can multiply wins up to 100X.

Three Free Spins symbols trigger 7 free spins with Progressive Multipliers. The win multiplier increases by 1X after every spin where there is no win.

The new Colossal Love, available only at CryptoSlots, is a 5X4 Mega Matrix game with six paylines that pay both directions. Players can bet from $.60 to $15 per payline. Cupid is the highest paying symbol – five Cupids pay 1400X the bet.

COLOSSAL LOVE INTRODUCTORY BONUSES

Available February 22-29, 2024

UP TO $250 COLOSSAL MATCH BONUS – 150% added to deposits of $300-$500, 100% to deposits of $100-$299 and 50% to deposits of $45-$99

Bonus code: MORELOVE

May be redeemed once per day. Wagering requirement 36X. Valid only for Colossal Love.

CryptoSlots uses only cryptocurrency (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, BNB Coin, USDT and USDC) for deposits and withdrawals. It has dozens of provably fair slots and is adding new ones all the time.

Players earn tokens for the $1,000,000 Jackpot Trigger slot whenever they play other games. They also earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto.