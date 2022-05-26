CryptoSlots’ New Double Vegas Twin Slot Adds Double Wilds

May 27, 2022 (Press Release) — CryptoSlots has added a new feature to one of its most popular slots, Vegas Twin. The new Double Vegas Twin is a three-reel slot with a new Double Wild symbol that doubles wins.

The new game is available beginning May 27th and, until June 5th, players can claim a 77% match bonus for extra play time.

Like the original Vegas Twin, Double Vegas Twin is a single payline slot with a double chance on the third reel, so every spin has two chances of winning. With the Las Vegas Strip glowing in the background, both games have traditional symbols like Cherries, Bars and 7s. The new Double Vegas Twin also has a Double Wild symbol that doubles the payout on any win it’s part of, up to 20,000X.

Double Vegas Twin is available only at CryptoSlots where all deposits and withdrawals are in cryptocurrency: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, Tether or USD Coin.

INTRODUCTORY BONUS: DOUBLE VEGAS TWIN

Available May 27 – June 5, 2022

77% Double Boost

Deposits of $50 – $400

Bonus code: DOUBLEVEGAS

Wagering requirement: 37X. May be claimed twice per day.

Valid for Double Vegas Twin only.

Players can also get up to 50% bonuses on deposits up to $505, twice a day, valid on all Mega Matrix slots (Code: MEGAMATRIX).

Created by Slotland, an online casino pioneer, CryptoSlots has dozens of provably fair slots as well as video poker and Keno. Players earn free tickets in the monthly $10,000+ Crypto Lotto as they play any game. They also earn tokens to play the million-dollar Jackpot Trigger game.