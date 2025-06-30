Game of the Month at Jackpot Capital: Crystal Waters Brings Double Rewards and Huge Bonuses This July!

Jackpot Capital Casino has unveiled Crystal Waters as its Game of the Month (GOTM) for July 2025, offering players exciting rewards, double comp points, generous match bonuses, and up to 83 free spins. Whether you’re a fan of underwater adventures or simply seeking bigger wins this summer, this promotion is sure to make a splash! 🌊🐬

Crystal Waters: July 2025 Game of the Month Highlights

Throughout July 2025, Jackpot Capital is celebrating its Game of the Month with multiple exclusive offers on Crystal Waters — the beloved marine-themed slot featuring dolphins, yachts, and treasure-filled seas.

33 Free Spins on Crystal Waters

Bonus Code: WATER33

Offer: Get 33 free spins on Crystal Waters.

Requirement: Make at least one deposit in July 2025 to redeem.

Validity: July 1 – July 31, 2025.

Up to 200% Deposit Match Bonus

Bonus Code: 25GOTM07

Deposit $30: Receive 175% match bonus .

Deposit $50 or more: Grab a 200% match bonus (up to $1,500 ).

Frequency: Redeemable twice per day .

Validity: July 1 – July 31, 2025.

Minimum Deposit: $30.

50 Free Spins for GOTM Fans

Bonus Code: 25GO7TM0-FREE

Offer: Claim 50 free spins on Crystal Waters.

Condition: Must have first deposited using the parent coupon 25GOTM07 .

Max Withdrawal: $180.

Validity: July 1 – July 31, 2025.

Double Comp Points on Crystal Waters

This month, every $5 wagered on Crystal Waters earns you 1 comp point — double the usual rate! That’s twice the rewards, twice the fun, and faster progress toward cash-back and loyalty benefits. Usually, you’d need to wager $10 for a comp point, but not in July!

👉 Tip: Maximize your playtime on Crystal Waters this month and rack up comp points faster than ever!

How to Redeem These Jackpot Capital Promotions

1️⃣ Log into your Jackpot Capital account.

2️⃣ Visit the cashier section and select your preferred deposit amount.

3️⃣ Enter the appropriate bonus code (e.g., WATER33 , 25GOTM07 , 25GO7TM0-FREE ).

4️⃣ Enjoy your bonus spins or match bonus on Crystal Waters!

⚠ Note: Remember, all offers are valid July 1 – July 31, 2025 only!

Why Play Crystal Waters?

🌊 Relaxing marine theme with vibrant graphics.

🐬 Dolphins and wild yachts multiply your wins.

💎 Exciting free games feature with stacked wilds.

🎯 Perfect for players chasing both fun and comp points!

Don’t Miss Out — Dive In Today!

If you love ocean-themed slots, lucrative deposit bonuses, and free spins galore, this is your month to shine at Jackpot Capital Casino. Take advantage of these generous offers before they sail away on July 31, 2025!

Quick Summary

Offer Code Details Valid Until 33 Free Spins WATER33 One deposit required in July July 31, 2025 175%-200% Bonus 25GOTM07 Twice daily; $30 min deposit July 31, 2025 50 Free Spins 25GO7TM0-FREE After using 25GOTM07 July 31, 2025 Double Comp Points N/A $5 wager = 1 comp point July 31, 2025

✅ Pro Tip:

Bookmark this post or set a reminder — these promotions only last until July 31, 2025!

👉 Ready to play? Visit Jackpot Capital Casino now and claim your Game of the Month rewards!