Deposit €30 Monday & Tuesday to Claim up to 60 Free Spins!

Claim up to 60 free spins this month when you participate in The Joker Free Spins over at Vegas Crest

Vegas Crest is hosting The Joker Free Spins Event this month. Every Monday and Tuesday this month claim up to 60 free spins on one of the three Joker themed slots. The number of free spins depends on the amount of your deposit and your VIP level.

Deposit Free Spins

$30-$80.00 30 Free Spins on Joker Cards

$80.01-$150 40 Free Spins on Joker Dice

$150.01+ 60 Free Spins on Golden Joker Dice- VIP only

The free spins is valid with the first deposit of the day only on Monday and Tuesday. The last day to claim your free spin reward is June 29th. Free spins cannot be claimed in conjunction with any other advertised offer and will expire after 24 hours after the deposit is made. Free spin winnings are subject to 35x wagering before winnings can be cashed out.

Head over to Vegas Crest today and claim your Joker Free Spins! You have all month long to join the excitement. Try Vegas Crest with 10 free spins no deposit required and then a welcome bonus package that consists of $2,500 in casino bonuses plus 90 more free spins.