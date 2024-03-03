Deposit + Free Spins Bonus on Beary Wild at Slots Ninja

Get ready for a wild ride because there’s a brand-new game in town, and it’s called Beary Wild. The excitement is off the charts, and Slots Ninja is turning up the heat with not one, but two fantastic introductory deposit bonuses.

Are you ready to embark on a thrilling slots adventure? Then let’s dive into the details of Slots Ninja’s newest bonus!

Beary Wild Extravaganza: Two Bonuses to Rule Them All!

1. 150% Bonus + 25 Spins on Beary Wild

For all you Crypto lovers out there or those who prefer other deposit options, here’s your chance to snag a whopping 150% bonus along with 25 free spins on the sensational Beary Wild game. All you need to do is deposit a minimum of $10 with Crypto or $50 with other deposit options to unlock this treasure trove of bonuses.

But wait, there’s more! Keep in mind that this bonus is a one-time offer, and you’ll need to roll over your winnings 40 times before you can cash out those hard-earned prizes. Get ready for a gaming experience like never before!

2. 125% Bonus + 25 Spins on Beary Wild

If you’re looking for a slightly different adventure, fear not – Slots Ninja has got you covered. Deposit a minimum of $10 with Crypto or $35 with any other deposit options, and you’ll be treated to a fantastic 125% bonus, plus an extra 25 free spins on the Beary Wilds slot.

But, hold your horses! There’s a cap on your excitement – the maximum bet allowed while the bonus is active is $10 per spin. Play smart, and remember, the wagering requirement is 40 times the deposit and bonus amount.

3. 200 Extra Spins on Beary Wild

Feeling a bit more adventurous? How about scoring an extra 200 free spins on Beary Wilds with just one deposit of $50 this month? Yes, you read that right – 200 free spins up for grabs! The catch? You’ll need to meet the 40x wagering requirement on the free spin winnings. Oh, and keep in mind that all bonus money vanishes into thin air the moment you request a withdrawal, so use them wisely!

So, there you have it – the lowdown on the Beary Wild extravaganza at Slots Ninja. Whether you’re into Crypto or prefer traditional deposit options, there’s a bonus waiting just for you. Don’t miss out on the chance to spin those reels and bag some exciting wins. Head over to Slots Ninja, claim your bonuses, and let the Beary Wild adventure begin! Happy spinning, folks!