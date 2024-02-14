Dive into the T-Rex Trilogy at Sloto’Cash with 50 Free Spins

This month, embark on a thrilling adventure as you come face to face with the mighty T-Rex, the ruler of the Jurassic era, all while indulging in the heart-pounding excitement of Sloto’Cash’s T-Rex slot trilogy.

Brace yourself for an unparalleled gaming experience, with the chance to claim up to 350 free spins and a staggering 150% match bonus. Let the reels roar, and let the colossal rewards come your way!

100% 1st Bonus + 50 Free Spins

To kickstart your journey into the prehistoric world of the T-Rex, seize the opportunity to redeem code FIERCEREX-1. With a deposit of $25 or more, you’ll unlock an additional 100% bonus along with 50 free spins.

Immerse yourself in the gripping T-Rex II slot as you spin your way to extraordinary wins. Be prepared to encounter the thrill, but remember, the bonus and deposit require a 30x wagering commitment before your well-deserved winnings can be claimed.

150% 2nd Bonus + 100 Spins

As the adventure intensifies, your second deposit of $25 or more can be transformed into a colossal win with the redemption of code FIERCEREX-2. Revel in an extra 150% bonus and an impressive 100 free spins on T-Rex II. The colossal rewards continue, but as with the first bonus, a 30x wagering requirement stands between you and the exhilarating possibility of cashing out your winnings.

200 Free Spins Reward

The excitement doesn’t stop there! After conquering the first two bonuses, claim your supremacy by entering bonus code FIERCEREX-3. This unlocks an impressive 200 free spins on T-Rex Wild Attack, where the wagering requirement is a mere 5x the free spin winnings, with no maximum cashout. March to the beat of your own Jurassic drum and watch your winnings roar to life.

All these thrilling encounters with the T-Rex and the bonuses associated with them are available until March 15th. Seize this opportunity to immerse yourself in the T-Rex Trilogy at Sloto’Cash, where the wins are as colossal as the creatures that inspired them. Unleash the roar of winnings and let the adventure begin!