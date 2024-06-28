Dragon Age Slot Bonus is Now Live at Ripper Casino!

Spin and Win with Dragon Age at Ripper Casino

Exciting news for all you gaming enthusiasts out there! Ripper Casino has just launched the captivating new game, Dragon Age. As a special welcome, we’re offering 25 free spins to get you started on your adventure.

How to Claim Your Free Spins

Use the code: DRAGONAGE25

No minimum deposit required

Wagering Requirement (WGR): 60x

Maximum Cashout: $180

Offer Valid: June 27 – July 3

Available to New Players Only

About Dragon Age

Dragon Age is a visually stunning, Asian-themed 5×3 pokie that promises hours of entertainment and big wins. Here’s what you can look forward to:

Bonus Games: There are 2 exciting bonus games to enhance your gameplay experience.

There are 2 exciting bonus games to enhance your gameplay experience. Free Spins: Trigger 10 free spins when 3 or more Scatter symbols land on reels 1, 3, and 5.

Trigger 10 free spins when 3 or more Scatter symbols land on reels 1, 3, and 5. Gold Respin Feature: When 6 or more Coins appear during the Free Spins round or in the main game, the Gold Respin feature is activated . This includes Collect and Plus Spins symbols.

When 6 or more Coins appear during the Free Spins round or in the main game, the Gold Respin feature is . This includes Collect and Plus Spins symbols. Jackpot: Fill all 15 positions with Coins during the Bonus round to win a massive x5,000 Jackpot.

Why Play Dragon Age at Ripper Casino?

No Deposit Required: Start spinning without the need to deposit any funds.

Start spinning without the need to deposit any funds. Generous Bonuses: Take advantage of our welcome offer and additional in-game bonuses.

Take advantage of our welcome offer and additional in-game bonuses. Massive Jackpot: Stand a chance to win up to x5,000 your stake with the Jackpot.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to embark on an epic adventure and potentially hit big wins. Join Ripper Casino today, use the code DRAGONAGE25, and let the spins begin!