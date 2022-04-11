Earn Tickets for Slotland Casino Weekly Draw + $33 Free!

Get in on Slotland’s Weekly Free Draw for a chance to win up to $500 every Wednesday

Slotland is giving away $1500 in free cash every week will you be one of the lucky 20 winners?

How do you get in on the weekly draw? Earn tickets for every dollar you wager on the games and deposit. One ticket will be earned for every $1.00 spent. You have until Wednesday to earn your tickets up until the draw takes place.

Prizes

1st place- $500 Cash

2nd-10th place- $100 Cash

11th-20th place- $10 Cash

The random draw takes place every Wednesday night at midnight. All winners will be announced on the homepage as well as an email being sent with instructions on how to claim the prize. All prizes are subject to 1x wagering before withdrawing.

Ready to earn your tickets for the next Weekly Draw? Play Slotland today to start earning your entries. Try Slotland with a $33 no deposit free chip bonus just for signing up. After you try the games no risk out of your pocket, and are ready to make a deposit and try the games again Slotland will give you a 200% first time deposit match bonus.

Bonus code: FREE33CSRP must be redeemed to receive the welcome offer.