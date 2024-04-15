East Meets West During Free Spins Week at Everygame Poker

April 15, 2024 (Press Release) – This week, Everygame Poker is giving free spins on one game featuring a Japanese anime hero and another featuring a wild west cowboy.

April 15 – 22, depositing players can claim free spins on Kensei Blades and Gold Canyon, both found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the casino. This week, all players also get free Roulette bets.

Kensei Blades is a fantasy anime themed game featuring heroic blademaster Kensei and his magical sidekick Sakura. With its 3-4-5-4-3 grid, there are 720 chances to win on every spin. Scatters pay up to 50X the bet and Free Spin symbols win 8 free spins that can be re-triggered for up to 240 free spins in a single game. Players can win up to 3414X their bet.

In Gold Canyon, a mysterious Cowboy with a dark past has come to protect the citizens from outlaws. The Cowboy is Wild and larger than life – he expands to cover his entire reel, creating more chances to strike gold.

When three or more scatters (Bundles of Dynamite) appear on the reels they explode. Newly mined symbols drop into their place and any new wins are calculated. For each Bundle of Dynamite that explodes, one additional free spin is awarded.

FREE SPINS ON BETSOFT SLOTS

Available April 15-22, 2024

50 Free Spins on Kensei Blades

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: SAMURAI50

100 Free Spins on Gold Canyon

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: COWBOY100

FREE ROULETTE BETS

For every new bet placed playing Smart Roulette April 15-21, Everygame Poker will add a free bet valued at 5% of the original bet. Free Bets are automatically available when logged on to Smart Roulette. Players simply place a bet and a 5% free bet will be added. (Max. win: $50. Wagering requirement: 20X.)

Everygame Poker is the main poker site on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a huge selection of slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch in its casino games section.