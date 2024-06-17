Everygame Casino $5000 Bonus that Includes 50 Free Spins

Peter McCullough
Everygame Casino

June 19, 2024 (Press Release) – Everygame Casino is blasting off into outer space with its new Interstellar 7s, a three-reel slot with Multiplying Wilds and a Bonus Wheel that awards up to 100X win multipliers. Until July 31, players can claim an up to $5000 introductory bonus that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

Interstellar 7s has classic slot machine symbols like Bars and Sevens spinning on a futuristic 3X3 grid set against a backdrop of deep space.

The Wild in this space-age game is a purple Asteroid. There’s also a Multiplying Wild that instantly triples the payout on any winning combination it’s part of making for cosmic cash outs.

Hitting three or more Scatters gives players a chance to spin the Bonus Wheel. They can spin to win up to 12 free spins with all wins doubled, or 8X to 100X win multipliers.

INTERSTELLAR 7S – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: STELLAR150

Available until July 31, 2024

Earlier this month, Everygame Casino launched the new Buffalo Mania Deluxe, a Wild West game with a Master Takeover feature, expanding reels, and a Bonus Wheel. Its introductory bonus is also available until July 31.

BUFFALO MANIA DELUXE – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $5000 + 50 spins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: BUFFALO150

Available until July 31, 2024

The Bonus Wheel in Buffalo Mania Deluxe awards up to 15 free spins on an expanded gameboard, a 10X win multiplier, or even a jackpot.  A herd of buffalo can stampede across the screen at any time causing Bursting Wilds.

