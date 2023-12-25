Everygame, Compete for $2000 in Prizes in Slots Contest

January 2, 2024 (Press Release) – This week Everygame Poker players are competing with each other for top prizes in a week-long slots contest.

January 1-8, all slots players will earn contest points playing Take the Bank, Wish Granted, Golden Dragon Inferno and Stay Frosty. At the end of the competition, 16 players with the most points will win prize money. First prize is $400.This week the casino will also award $2000 in prizes to Blackjack players.

Take the Bank is a fast-paced cops-and-robbers slot. It’s a progression game — on every tenth spin, bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

Wish Granted is a magical slot with a smiling blue genie. Bonus symbols trigger the new Hold & Win bonus feature, then lock in place for three free re-spins. Multiplier Wild Reels burst with riches and Wild Magic Lamp Wilds can expand to fill the entire reel.

Golden Dragon Inferno has Nudging Wilds and a Hold & Win bonus feature. A glorious Golden Dragon is this game’s Wild. When it appears on the middle reel, it expands to create a full Wild Reel and multiplies any win it’s part of by up to 10X. Each Bonus symbol collected during free spins pays an instant cash prizes up to $250.

Stay Frosty’s Wild is a happy Snowman that can vary in size from small to tall, occupying from one to five positions on a reel. Scatters award an instant cash payout of up to $100 and can trigger up to 20 free spins. All Wilds that appear during free spins stick until free spins end.

All of these games are under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the site.

$2000 BLACKJACK JACKPOT PRIZES – UP TO $500 EXTRA FOR WINNING HANDS

January 1-7, Blackjack players can win extra prize money when they’re dealt Suited Blackjacks, Small Suite 21s or Big Suite 21s. Blackjack is found under the Tangente tab in the casino games section.

