Everygame, Deposit w/Mastercard Get 30 Extra Free Spins

January 8, 2024 (Press Release) – This week, in the casino games section at Everygame Poker, slots players can get free spins on three new Betsoft slots: Hot Lucky 7s, Triple Lucky 8s and Super Golden Dragon Inferno.

Everyone that deposits using Mastercard will get 30 EXTRA free spins at Everygame. Also this week, Blackjack players can win a $75 bonus prize.

Hot Lucky 7s has classic symbols and simple features. Wilds multiply wins up to 3X. Multipliers are added together if more than one occurs on a win, giving an up to 9X win multiplier. Three or more Scatters trigger Free Spins with Wild multipliers increased to up to 5X.

Triple Lucky 8s has familiar fruit symbols on its reels as well as Chinese gold coins. The Wild symbol is a flaming Triple 8 which can trigger Wild Re-spins that can be re-triggered up to five times for blazing hot wins.

A sequel to one of the most popular new games introduced this year, the new Super Golden Dragon Inferno has Scatters that award instant cash prizes or one of the game’s four jackpots. Six or more Bonus symbols trigger the Hold & Win bonus feature, locking Bonus symbols in place for three re-spins. The Nudging Multiplier Wild feature causes any Wild that appears to nudge up or down to fill the entire reel and multiply wins up to 10X.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS — EXTRA FREE SPINS WITH MASTERCARD DEPOSITS

Available January 8-15, 2024

30 Free Spins on Hot Lucky 7s (60 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: MASTER7S

60 Free Spins on Triple Lucky 8s (90 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: MASTER8S

70 Free Spins on Super Golden Dragon Inferno (100 with Mastercard deposit)

Min. deposit $70

Coupon code: SUPERCARD

Wagering requirement: 30X.

BLACKJACK QUEST

January 8-14, during the monthly Blackjack Quest, players can win a $50 bonus prize by collecting two Natural Blackjacks, one Colored Blackjack and one Clubs Blackjack. (Wagering requirement 30X.)

Everygame Poker is known around the world for its busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. It also has a casino games section with a huge selection of slots and table games from four leading games providers including Betsoft.