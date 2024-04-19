Everygame End of Month No Deposit Bonus and Free Spins

April 22, 2024 (Press Release) – To give a happy ending to the month of April, Everygame Poker is offering four free spins bonuses that culminate in 100 free spins with no deposit required.

And, this weekend, all active players at Everygame can take ten free spins on the brand-new Heist: Bank Rush slot from Betsoft.

END OF THE MONTH BONUSES

Available April 22-29, 2024 only¬¬¬¬

50 Free Spins on Rise of Triton

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: END01

60 Free Spins on Wish Granted

Min. deposit $30

Coupon code: END02

75 Free Spins on Trinity Reels

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: END03

100 Free Spins on Golden Dragon Inferno

No deposit required – claim the first three bonuses to qualify.

Poseidon guides the quest for undersea riches in Rise of Triton. It has mythical symbols and epic special features like a Hold & Win bonus round where players collect pearls to win instant prizes. Scatters award up to ten free spins.

Wish Granted is an enchanting genie-themed slot game with Nudging Multiplier Wild Reels and Stacked Mystery Symbols. Bonus symbols can trigger the Hold & Win bonus feature and lock in place for three free re-spins.

In the glittering Trinity Reels, up to three gemstone symbols can appear in a single position, increasing chances of a win. The sixth reel has boost features that add Triple Wild symbols, split two or three positions into double or triple symbols, or award an up to 10X multiplier.

Golden Dragon Inferno has Nudging Wilds, a Hold & Win bonus feature, and Stacked Mystery Symbols. A glorious Golden Dragon is its Wild that can expand to create a full Wild Reel and multiply wins up to 10X.

TEN FREE SPINS ON NEW HEIST: BANK RUSH

Betsoft’s brand-new Heist: Bank Rush, launching on Thursday, has all the daring thrills of breaking into the most complex vault in the city. Each member of the Heist crew has a unique skill. The Collector collects all values currently on the reels.

The Extra multiplies wins up to 100X at Everygame Poker. The Multiplier doubles the value of random symbols! The Shapeshifter can transform into any of these crew members. April 26 – 30, all players that have deposited recently can take ten free spins with no deposit required.