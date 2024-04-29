Everygame Poker Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Free Spins!

May 1, 2024 (Press Release) – This week Everygame Poker is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by giving all active players 10 free spins on its ChilliPop slot from Betsoft.

May 1 – 5, all players that have made a deposit in the last 30 days will automatically get free spins on this colorful Mexican-themed slot. They can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Cinco de Mayo is a relatively minor holiday in Mexico, but in the United States it has evolved into a popular commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.

With its Mariachi soundtrack and spicy Mexican food spinning on its reels, ChilliPop is a sizzling-hot fiesta. It’s a cluster-based, cascading slot game with an expanding grid offering explosive new ways to win.

Like a tasty salsa, things can heat up quickly in ChilliPop. There are no paylines – any cluster of three or more matching symbols anywhere on the reels pays out. After paying out, the winning symbols disappear and new symbols cascade down to replace them, creating another chance for a payout.

The fiesta gets into full swing with the Free Spins feature. Pack Mule scatter symbols can trigger up to 26 free spins. During free spins, the 5X3 grid can expand up to 8X8, dramatically increasing the chances of a win.

All players have to do to claim their Cinco de Mayo free spins is launch the ChilliPop slot found under the Betsoft tab in the casino games section of the site. Ten free spins are automatically applied as soon as the game is opened.

In addition to its busy poker tables, Everygame Poker has a growing casino games section with slots and table games from four leading games providers.