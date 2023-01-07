Everygame Poker, Free Spins New Slot for Chinese New Year

January 9, 2023 (Press Release) – Everygame Poker is giving free spins on four full-featured slots from Betsoft this week. January 9 – 16, depositing players can get free spins on The Angler, Take the Bank, Spring Tails and Back to Venus.

Later this month, Everygame will introduce a new game celebrating Chinese New Year and the Year of the Rabbit. The new Bounding Luck arrives January 12th and active players can take ten free spins January 13th to 15th.

The Angler features a burly fisherman named Otis. With features like Oyster Free Spins and Clingy Wilds, a frequently occurring Wild symbol, and an innovative “Time to Fish!” bonus game, players can really reel in the prize money.

Take the Bank is a 75 payline cops-and-robbers slot with sticky Wilds and a free spins bonus feature with extra Wilds. Robbers place Bombs on the reels during each regular spin and on every tenth spin, the bombs explode and become Wilds. Three Police Car symbols trigger 15 free spins, each with up to 10 sticky Wilds.

Spring Tails is a high volatility game with a Lucky Rat Wild that can multiply wins up to 5X. Multipliers can stack which can bring the total multiplier to 60X. Three Golden Key symbols anywhere on the reels triggers 12 free spins with all low-value symbols removed.

Back to Venus is a space age fantasy where alien plants have superpowers that can lead to out-of-this-world payouts. Three Rocketship symbols trigger 10 free spins with sticky Asteroid Wilds. Four Rockets trigger free spins with Multiplier Wilds.

FREE SPINS ON BETSOFT SLOTS

Available January 9-16, 2023 only

30 Free Spins on The Angler

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: BAIT30

60 Free Spins on Take the Bank

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: PILFER60

80 Free Spins on Spring Tails

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: TAILS80

100 Free Spins on Back to Venus

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: UFO100

NEW GAME FOR CHINESE NEW YEAR

Chinese New Year is on January 22nd. To celebrate the beginning of the Year of the Rabbit, Betsoft’s new Bounding Luck will be added to Everygame Poker’s casino games section on January 12th. Bounding Luck has 1024 ways to win on every spin. During its Free Spins bonus feature, players can collect special Golden Rabbits which exchange lower paying symbols for the highest paying symbol. Active players will get ten free spins on the new game January 13-16.

Everygame Poker hosts the busiest poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. It also offers slots and table games from four leading games providers in its growing casino games section.