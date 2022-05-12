Everygame Poker, Get 10 Free Spins on New Kensei Blades Slot

May 13, 2022 (Press Release) — This weekend, in its casino games section, Everygame Poker is giving everyone 10 free spins on its new anime game, Kensei Blades. Then, starting Monday, players can get free spins on two other Betsoft slots, the mouthwatering Triple Juicy Drops and Super Sweets.
Kensei Blades is a fantasy anime themed game featuring heroic blademaster Kensei and his magical sidekick Sakura. With its 3-4-5-4-3 grid, there are 720 chances to win on every spin. Scatters pay up to 50X the bet and Free Spin symbols win 8 free spin that can be re-triggered for up to 240 free spins in a single game. Players can win up to 3414X their bet.
10 FREE SPINS ON NEW KENSEI BLADES
Available May 13-17, 2022
All players that have made at least one deposit can take ten free spins on the new Kensei Blades. These will be automatically credited when logging on to the game.
There are more free spins, starting on Monday. Two candy-themed slots are featured. Triple Juicy Drops is a mouthwatering, cascading game with Multiplying Wilds, Prize Wheels and 3 Jackpots. Players fill a Symbol Meter to win instant cash prizes and free spins. Sticky wilds can appear anywhere on the reels of Super Sweets. When a Candy Surprise appears on the middle reels, players win either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus round.
FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS
May 16-23, 2022
40 Free Spins on Triple Juicy Drops
Min. deposit $25
Coupon codes: CHOCOLATE40
70 Free Spins on Super Sweets
Min. deposit $50
Coupon codes: VANILLA70
Everygame Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network. And, in its growing Casino Games section, it has slots and table games from Betsoft, Nucleus, Tangente and Worldmatch.
