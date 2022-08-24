Fall Issue of Sloto Magazine Has Arrived for Casino Players

August 24, 2022 (Press Release) – In Europe and North America the days are getting shorter, leaves are soon changing color, kids are going back to school – sure signs that the Fall Issue of Sloto Magazine, the free magazine from Sloto’Cash Casino, is on the way to slots players all over the world.

As usual, it’s filled with lifestyle articles, game reviews and tips for casino games players, and the centerfold is a Calendar of fall bonuses.

“The change of season means all kinds of transitions,” said casino manager Stephen Vaughn. “This issue of Sloto Mag has articles on how to enhance your well-being and optimize your way of life.”

How to Become a Sweetheart suggests ways to develop a sweet, caring personality that will help achieve your dreams.

The Sloto Life feature gives tips for getting the most out of autumn, like roasting chestnuts and sipping cider.

The Fall Lifestyle article gives tips on saving energy and reducing utility bills.

There’s an overview of nine new games and the editor picks three favorites: Meerkat Misfits, L’il Red and Fortunate Buddha. There’s a bonus coupon for 100 free spins on the new Meerkat Misfits. A full review of the new Sweet 16 Blast also includes a coupon for 100 free spins on the mouth-watering new game.

In the new Sloto School article, the editor describes four types of slots (3-reel, 5-reel, All-Ways-Pay and Progressive Jackpot) and suggests their favorites in each category.

In Chapter 26 of the Life and Adventures of Mr & Mrs Sloto, the new parents return home with their little robo-baby.

Solving this issue’s crossword puzzle will reveal special bonus coupons.

There’s a password for the $4000 Free Roll Slot Tournament that begins September 15th.

All players registered at Sloto’Cash Casino receive a complimentary copy of Sloto Magazine four times a year. The Fall 2022 issue is now on its way.