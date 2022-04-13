Get a Skyscraper of Weekly Bonuses from Uptown Aces

Weekly Bonuses

Uptown Aces Spring Bonus Package, offering a $100 Free Token plus 99 Free Spins on top!

Uptown Aces Weekly Promos are off the charts! Uptown Aces is adding some fun to enjoy the Spring season. The Spring Bonus Package includes everything from a $100 free token chip, 99 free spins to special match bonuses. Free spins can be claimed multiple times, as well as the deposit reloads.

BONUSDEPCODEINFOExtras & Roll Over
150%$25+BIT150COINBitcoin Daily+150 Spins (30x)
100%$30+WEEKLYMATCHMon-Fri +75 Spins (30x)
Up to 225%$25+HYPERLOVE2x Daily More Info (30x)
250%$35+250SHOWTIMEWeekend Fri-Sun (35x)
70%$25+EASYACES2x DailyEasy-Win! (17x)
75%$25+UANOLIMITSUnlimited!+25 Spins (25x)
100 Spins$25+WINDY1002x Daily(10x Roll Over!)
Added Spins$25+RUNWITHCOMPS-25Trilogy PackDouble Comps
222 Spins$25+PERFECTPAIR-1Monthly PackMore Info (30x)
150%$25+SPRINGSPIRIT-1Monthly Pack+33 Spins (30x)
200%$25+SPRINGSPIRIT-2Monthly Pack+33 Spins (30x)
$100 FreeSPRINGSPIRIT-3Monthly PackComplete Above
400%$20+400CASINO1st Deposit!Up to $4,000!
100 Spins$20+100ADDEDSPINS1st Deposit!Low Playthrough
$125 Free$25+25EASYWIN1251st Deposit!500% Match!

 

If you think this Spring Bonus Package is exciting wait until you see the rest of the daily, weekly and monthly specials Uptown Aces has to offer. It all starts from the second you sign up and become an Uptown Aces player.

Welcome Bonus Offer

New players are presented with a $8,888 welcome bonus package. This bonus is suitable for all players no matter if you are a slots lover or a table games enthusiast. Uptown Aces is known for its array of promotions. They are also known for their no max cashout rule on all bonuses.

